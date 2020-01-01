Road Trip
Collected by cleveland
List View
Map View
Save Place
117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
There are few 20th century artists as immediately recognizable as Andy Warhol. The Andy Warhol Museum is a resource unlike any other to learn about and engage with his art and legacy, as well as to stoke the flames of your own creativity, with...
Save Place
115 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
PNC Park is a real gem—a product of the new-old generation of baseball stadiums that are true to their purpose, and which offer outstanding views. Even the cheap seats afford a stunning vantage point on both the action on the field as well as the...
Save Place
1000 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
A sleek destination in the heart of downtown, we are the only hotel connected by skywalk to the 1.5-million-square-foot convention center.
Save Place
60 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Pamela's is a Pittsburgh establishment through and through, and has been serving up classic breakfast fare done well since the 1980s. If you're a hotcake lover, you owe it to yourself to check this place out—and make sure you order yourself a side...
Save Place
1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA
There's a lot to love about Cleveland, though I'll admit I was a little shocked that there could be at first. I mean, it's Cleveland, right? LeBron is gone, Drew Carrey doesn't hang out there anymore, and the Indians haven't been relevant since...
Save Place
Ohio City, Cleveland, OH, USA
Dinner in the Dark is all about the element of surprise. Where in Cleveland they need to go is the only information guests will be allowed from when they buy their ticket to the moment they finally sit down and drape a napkin across their lap....
Save Place
6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
Save Place
1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Steeped in history, loved my many, loathed by some, and sorely in need of a championship, Wrigley Field is a true cornerstone of the always controversial sporting world. No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to this monument to to...
Save Place
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
Save Place
21 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Thompson Chicago, housed in a contemporary high-rise in the heart of the Gold Coast luxury dining and shopping scene, was overhauled in 2013 by British designer Tara Bernerd. It offers a winning combination of modern-retro style, a...
Save Place
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214, USA
This home to the Milwaukee Brewers was completed in 2001. It has an unusual retractable roof that can be closed like a fan. A roof that can be closed is an important option for a sport that is played in a city where opening day can have snow. Even...
Save Place
501 1st Ave NE #1, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
The wooden playground swing dangling in the center of the Astroturf-carpeted DIY shop, i like you, gives the store a playful atmosphere that is quickly solidified by the selection of authentic locally or independently made items. Their original...
Save Place
2822 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Between the cafes, galleries, indie theaters, boutiques, and vintage shops of Uptown Minneapolis are the graffitied walls of the Intermedia Arts building. Make sure to stop by to see the regularly updated street art on the exterior as well as the...
Save Place
Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis, MN, USA
This former railroad bridge, built across the Mississippi River in the 1880s, is now a pedestrian and bike path perfect for strolling between parks. With panoramic views of the downtown skyline, river, and St. Anthony Falls, Stone Arch Bridge is a...
Save Place
88 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA
Elevate the spirit at this historic haven in downtown Minneapolis, where characteristic Midwestern charm meets replenishing amenities.
Save Place
1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Ranked by ESPN magazine as the "number one baseball stadium experience in North America," Target Field is a must-visit for all sports fans. You can get up close and personal with the stadium on a 90-minute tour on select game days at 11:00 a.m....
Save Place
Wyoming, USA
Having been raised on National Geographic magazines, I have always been fascinated by western landscape of America. The jagged peaks of Tetons have been on my to-see list ever since I have known the works of Ansel Adams. Last labor day weekend, my...
Save Place
3840 Highway 89 South, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
A real Western experience is easy to come by at the Yellowstone Valley Lodge. The Lodge includes a number of beautiful cabins and a restaurant situated along the Yellowstone River in Montana's spectacular Paradise Valley. The lodge is known for...
Save Place
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Pass through Canyon Village and take the North Rim Drive. Park at Lookout point and take the paved trail down to Brink of Lower falls. As you descend you will indulge yourself in the sounds of rushing water and the smell of fresh pine. Butterflies...
Save Place
Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
Save Place
20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
At Greenfield Village, part of The Henry Ford, the goal is to recreate what life was like in the early days of the United States of America. That goal is more than accomplished through the historic structures, activities, and even the work of the...
Save Place
Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
Save Place
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
Save Place
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
Save Place
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
Save Place
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Save Place
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Save Place
9881 CA-89, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
This state park offers all the ingredients for a great family trip to the mountains. For starters, there’s the beach at Calawee Cove, with its gently sloped sand, crystal-clear water, and rounded granite boulders that make for sublime...
Save Place
California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
Save Place
3095 CA-1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA
Many car commercials have been filmed along this stretch of the iconic California road. The hairpin turns and switchbacks make it a wild ride for some, but the views to the west (the ocean) and the east (Northern California's inimitable green...
Save Place
2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743, USA
Mountain Lion. Cougar. Puma. Panther. Any way you call it, it's majestic but fear-inspiring... At the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, on the western edge of Tucson, you can get face-to-face with one of these massive felines; their well-designed...
Save Place
North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
If you know your flight path is going to go over the Grand Canyon, get a window seat. Even from thirty-some-thousand feet above, the chasms within chasms stretch on to the horizon...
Save Place
Mt. Whitney, California, USA
This was the view out of my tent opening as I went to bed early to prepare for my Summit bid on the Mountaineers Trail on Mount Whitney. Without another team in sight, and with Iceberg Lake all to ourselves, this was a great way to end the day.
Save Place
South Dakota, USA
Majestic rock structures rise high above the dry, crackled ground at Badlands National Park. Hiking and exploring in the park on some of the less-traveled paths will make you feel like you've landed on Mars.
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever