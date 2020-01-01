Riveting Red
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Red is my favorite color and it always catches my eye. Whether it is just a small splash accenting and entire room or a sea of this vibrant color, whatever the case may be I am enchanted by this color.
117 Rue du Bac, 75007 Paris, France
If you are a fan of design and furniture, this store is a MUST stop for you. The Conran Shop(originally a British company) in Paris is located in the former warehouse building of the Bon Marché, and has 3 levels of furniture, home decorations,...
R. do Jardim do Regedor 27 35, 1150-193 Lisboa, Portugal
When I travel, I look for cute little places to stay in. I'm not looking for grand hotels with red carpets or velvet ropes. It's not my style—especially not when I am traveling for work. But I do need a comfortable bed, a warm shower, free Wi-Fi,...
R. Anchieta 3, 1200-023 Lisboa, Portugal
I love coffee. Wherever I go and travel, I'm always searching for a great coffee shop to enjoy a good cup of coffee. Lisbon has a great blend of Portuguese coffee. In one of my strolls in the city, I found Kaffee-Haus, a hip and trendy Vienna...
75003 Paris, France
Manicured hedges in a hidden garden off of Rue Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
Singapore
If you find yourself with time to kill in Terminal 3 at the Changi Airport in Singapore, the butterfly garden provides a dazzling diversion.
55049 Viareggio, Province of Lucca, Italy
For sand, sun, and fun on the Tuscan Riviera, head to this idyllic town bordered by the Tyrrhenian Sea on one side and the peaks of Masa Carrara (home to the famous while marble of the same name) on the other. Originally built as the port for...
Lebuh Muntri, George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
The island of Penang is an interesting place. It has been a boiling pot of culture and religion for centuries due to its geographical location. This island has been a major port for a long time and it has seen an its cultural identity shift after...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to...
Avenue du Président Kennedy, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Walking in one of Marakesh's many markets I couldn't stop to think about what shade of red I should get. My travelling campaign had no such poroblems. She simply chose pink.
