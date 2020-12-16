Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

River North Rendezvous

Collected by Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert
A world-class city with a multitude of activities at your doorstep, Chicago truly has it all. In this hit list of excursions, you'll find things to do, places to eat and drink, and stores to appease your shopping appetite. Make it a weekend or a week, there's lots to do in this town.
Save Place

The Field Museum

1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Divvy Bikes

Chicago, IL, USA
Chicagoland’s bike-share system features almost 6,000 bikes available at more than 580 stations across the city, Evanston, and Oak Park, making it easier than ever before for commuters, tourists, and leisure cyclists to get across town in an...
More Details >
Save Place

Bottle & Bottega

2900 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Started in Chicago in 2009, and slowly making its way throughout the U.S., Bottle & Bottega is hands down one of the coolest and unique new ideas to arrive in the Windy City. Founded by two enterprising young women who ditched the corporate...
More Details >
Save Place

City Farm

550 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Take a vacant lot with crumbling buildings overrun with weeds. Remove the debris and overgrowth. Then add passion, volunteers, fresh organic produce and a mission to improve sustainable living, and you have City Farm of Chicago. Located in a lot...
More Details >
Save Place

Merchandise Mart

222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Home to all things shopping, the Merchandise Mart is the crown jewel of the all-powerful Chicago retail scene. Housed in an historic building (which you can see like above from the Architectural Boat Tour), this market mecca welcomes over 10...
More Details >
Save Place

Millennium Park

201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
More Details >
Save Place

Buckingham Fountain

301 S Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Officially open to the public way back in 1927, even after all these years, Buckingham Fountain remains one of THE must-see sights in Chicago. Sitting on the edge of Lake Michigan, and intermittently erupting with spires of water, Buckingham...
More Details >
Save Place

Powell's Bookstore

2850 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Brimming with all things pulp and ink, and oozing the olfactory enjoyment that is 'old book smell,' Powell's Bookstores are a Chicago institution. Focusing on academic and scholarly works for the past four decades and counting, their three...
More Details >
Save Place

Harry Weese River Cottages

365 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
If you happen to be interested in architecture, or even if you are not, the Harry Weese-designed River Cottages located from 357 to 365 North Canal Street in downtown Chicago are something you should see. A native of Illinois, Weese is best known...
More Details >
Save Place

Reno

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
With a philosophy that their food should be 'flexible,' so as to accommodate the desires of all diners, this new addition to the Chicago scene is doing just that. Located next door to Telegraph (a wine bar from the same owners), Reno is bringing...
More Details >
Save Place

Cite

505 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Often overlooked because it resides in a primarily residential building at the end of Navy Pier, Cite is the place for foodies in-the-know. From the Lake Point Tower dining room you can indulge in an excellent meal with an equally spectacular...
More Details >
Save Place

Wrigley Field

1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Steeped in history, loved my many, loathed by some, and sorely in need of a championship, Wrigley Field is a true cornerstone of the always controversial sporting world. No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to this monument to to...
More Details >
Save Place

Lincoln Park Zoo

2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
It's enormous, it's full of animals, it's open all year round, and, best of all, it's (gasp!) free. The Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the single greatest things to do in Chicago. Visit the monkeys in their house of hilarity, or swing past the penguin...
More Details >
Save Place

Moose (W-02-03) by John Kearney

401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
From the mind of sculpture John Kearney comes 'Moose.' Created sometime between 2002 and 2003, this massive installation was originally exhibited as part of the Artists & Automobiles 2006 public art display featuring creations crafted from...
More Details >
Save Place

Independent Spirits, Inc.

5947 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660, USA
If you happen to be in the Edgewater neighborhood in Chicago, up on North Broadway, you simply must make it a point to visit Independent Spirits. Residing among other boutique shops and eclectic storefronts, this gem of a wine shop is waiting to...
More Details >
Save Place

Gene's Sausage Shop

4750 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625, USA
Founded in 1927 by two brothers from Poland, this market is a true throwback. When John and Gene started their sausage shop in the city of Chicago, it was still the era of Prohibition. Fast forward a few years, moves, and expansions, and the...
More Details >
Save Place

Table, Donkey and Stick

2728 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Go ahead. Ask the question. Table, Donkey and Stick: What's up with the name of this place? That's exactly what I asked upon arrival. (It has to do with a Brothers Grimm tale that you probably never heard as a child.) The space: intimate, cozy,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Green Door Tavern

678 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
After the great fire of Chicago, but before the new ordinance was passed saying no more wooden commercial structures, the building that is now the Green Door Tavern was erected. That was waaaaay back in 1872, and the place is still alive and...
More Details >
Save Place

Three Dots and a Dash

435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
From the folks of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises in Chicago comes their newest venture: voodoo magic. No, they are not selling dolls of those you disdain. However, you CAN buy incredibly well-crafted drinks that are served in skull-like glasses...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Café

4655 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625, USA
Le Cafe is one of Chicago's hidden gems. Located in the quaint, yet happening, area of Lincoln Square, this 'boutique coffee shop' is everyone's idea of the perfect cafe. The space is warm and inviting, and there is more than enough space to...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without