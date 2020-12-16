Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

River Cruising the Yangtze and Beyond

Collected by Carrie Finley-Bajak , AFAR Local Expert
Yangtze River, the Huangpu, and Hai River.
Save Place

Chaotianmen

Chaotianmen, Yuzhong, Chongqing, China
If you don't have the time or inclination to do a full cruise up the Yangtze River, you must take the one-hour night cruise, which shows off Chongqing in all her flaming, neon glory. Trips are very reasonably priced. All boats leave from the...
More Details >
Save Place

Xiaoshizi

No one can say they've visited Chongqing if they haven't crossed the Yangtze River by cable car. The views of both the city and the river are so worth it, in my opinion—even if you are, like me, a little scared of cable cars. You can get on right...
More Details >
Save Place

Shanghai in Photos

Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
More Details >
Save Place

Tianjin Railway Station Pier

Jiefang N Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300143
Hai River is called the mother river of Tianjin by the locals. There are cruising services along the river at different piers. The most popular one might be the Tianjin Railway Station Pier, which is (unsurprisingly) right next to the Tianjin...
More Details >
Save Place

Chongqing Chaotianmen Square

Changjiang Binjiang Rd, ChaoTianMen, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China
Meaning “Gate Facing Heaven,” Chaotianmen was one of the gates of ancient Chongqing. It's still incredibly important as a harbor to the Yangtze. This is where you can take a cruise up to the Three Gorges Dam. If you're not cruising, it's a great...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without