River Cruising the Yangtze and Beyond
Collected by Carrie Finley-Bajak , AFAR Local Expert
Yangtze River, the Huangpu, and Hai River.
Chaotianmen, Yuzhong, Chongqing, China
If you don't have the time or inclination to do a full cruise up the Yangtze River, you must take the one-hour night cruise, which shows off Chongqing in all her flaming, neon glory. Trips are very reasonably priced. All boats leave from the...
No one can say they've visited Chongqing if they haven't crossed the Yangtze River by cable car. The views of both the city and the river are so worth it, in my opinion—even if you are, like me, a little scared of cable cars. You can get on right...
Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
Jiefang N Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300143
Hai River is called the mother river of Tianjin by the locals. There are cruising services along the river at different piers. The most popular one might be the Tianjin Railway Station Pier, which is (unsurprisingly) right next to the Tianjin...
Changjiang Binjiang Rd, ChaoTianMen, Yuzhong Qu, Chongqing Shi, China
Meaning “Gate Facing Heaven,” Chaotianmen was one of the gates of ancient Chongqing. It's still incredibly important as a harbor to the Yangtze. This is where you can take a cruise up to the Three Gorges Dam. If you're not cruising, it's a great...
