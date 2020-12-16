River Cruise Experiences: Belgium
Collected by Carrie Finley-Bajak , AFAR Local Expert
Amazing places to discover from a river cruise in Belgium.
Koningin Astridplein 27, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Traveling by train can be a wonderful way to explore Belgium. A few of the country's train stations are destinations in and of themselves. Antwerp's Centraal (or Central) Station is one of the prettiest. Renovations and expansion have restored the...
Cogels-Osylei, 2600 Antwerpen, Belgium
Just a few minutes walk from Antwerp, Belgium's Berchem train station, is one of the city's most beautiful neighbourhoods, the Zurenbourg. A handful of streets form the 'Golden Triangle' an area famous for its Art Nouveau and rival architecture....
Vrijdagmarkt 22-23, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
I'll be the first to admit, a museum of printing didn't sound terribly exciting to me, at first. Antwerp Belgium's Plantin-Moretus Museum certainly changed my mind. This is the only museum on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the recognition is...
Rue Montagne de la Cour 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My favourite building in Brussels is the Old England on Mont des Arts, just around the corner from Place Royal. It’s a striking concoction of steel and glass in the Art Nouveau style Brussels is so famous for. But what’s on the inside is just as...
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
Brussels, Belgium
Brussels has a vibrant art scene with hundreds of small galleries scattered throughout the city. It can be hard to know where to begin and can feel intimidating if you aren't an art expert. Enter Brussels Art Walks—guided tours of several of the...
Brussels, Belgium
If you are on a diet do not come to Belgium because sights like this one are everywhere. But if you are a chocolate lover, then this is the place for you! Everywhere you turn there are amazing chocolate stores that look just sooo good. They have...
Avenue Van Praet, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Chinese pavilion was built on the edge of the Royal Estate at Laeken on the orders of King Leopold II between 1901 and 1910. The wooden paneling on the outside of the Chinese Pavilion and its entry pavilion were sculpted in Shanghai. We went...
