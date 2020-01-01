Rituals and Festivals
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
Close-up views of the ways people celebrate and practice.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
At no time of the year is patriotism, as well as oranjegekt, more apparent in Holland than on Koningsdag or King's Day. Formerly Koninginnedag or Queen's Day, the holiday celebrates the birthday of King Willem, who took the reins when his mother,...
Snowmass Village, CO, USA
When I think of Aspen, I tend to think of winter, fancy people, and the movie Dumb & Dumber. And when I hear the words jazz festival, I immediately hear tunes from Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding play through my head. So imagine my surprise...
PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
Five minutes after settling into my hostel in Cusco and meeting up with an international contingent of newly found friends from the prior week in Lima, we made our way toward the Plaza de Armas, center of the gone but not forgotten Inca Empire. As...
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored...
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
On the beach at Ipanema. Enjoying a mesmerizing sunset with Sugar Loaf in clear view. Caipirinhas and a captivating scene set the tone.
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The sky and water are a perfect hue of my dreams of Ipanema. I can only imagine how wonderful the water will be to the person about to go surfing.
Ubud, Bedulu, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Rejang dancers make haste to catch up with the procession going to Goa Gajah, the sacred Elephant Caves outside of Ubud, Bali. They will be one of the many ritual performances that celebrate the temple's odalan, or anniversary.
161 Sajik-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Late spring and early summer in Seoul: musicians in medieval clothing infuse the grounds of Gyeongbok Palace with a sense of its storied past. Built in the 1390's when a new dynasty established Seoul as its capital, Gyeongbok-gung ("The Palace of...
161 Sajik-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
This “Palace Greatly Blessed by Heaven” was once the heart of Korea. It was the power center of the Joseon dynasty (1392–1897), and was originally built in 1395—some new digs for a new dynasty. Like the Forbidden City in Beijing, the palace is a...
73 Đường Mai Thị Lựu, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Emperor Jade Pagoda is a fascinating temple full of haunting carvings, figures and altars. The peeling courtyard walls evoke a sense of time and history.
Pl. de Sant Jaume, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
On our first day in Barcelona, we learned that the city has surprises in store around every corner. We had just met up with American expat Jeff Koehler in the plaza in front of the Santa Maria del Pi church, about to head up a narrow street to THE...
La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back...
Mountain Blvd & Pinewood Rd, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
There's a house in the lower hills of Oakland, CA, that always stages an extravagant Halloween tableaux, around such themes as "Hell's Kitchen, "Thriller" (the year Michael Jackson died), and "Creepy Carnival. This zombie janitor was on the scene...
1-chōme-8-20 Ōmachi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0007, Japan
During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo, about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea")....
