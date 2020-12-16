Rise Up! The Best of Biscuits
The Brits know biscuits as cookies and would call these scones, but down south, they're a staple. These risen balls of dough can be spread with butter, jam or sorghum, wedged between a piece of fried chicken or eaten plain.
When you're a broke college student in the town of Athens, Georgia, there are few occasions when you can rationalize eating outside the dining hall. Splurges are reserved for special occasions, visits from family and days when you just want...
Charleston is known for many things, including lavish Sunday brunches. But you can forget the white tablecloths and reservations because the Outta My Huevos food truck turned breakfast on its head. Founded by former McCrady's employees who shared...
Atlanta’s Grant Park area is known for three things: Oakland Cemetery, Zoo Atlanta and good food. Ria’s Bluebird is a staple of the neighborhood, serving up breakfast food from 8am to 3pm. The tattooed waitresses can recommend standard dishes like...
Every city needs a go-to brunch spot and for me it's West Egg Cafe over on Atlanta's Westside. Named for the setting of The Great Gatsby, you will find a line out the door nine times out of ten. It's definitely no longer Atlanta's best kept...
You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The...
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
For a spicy, Southern brunch, check out the Elite Cafe in San Francisco's Pacific Heights. The fans move slow, the eggs benedict is covered in ham hocks, and there are 5 different types of Tabasco sauce on the table.
You'll get a taste of Lousiana in Brenda's cladenstine location which lies in the heart of the Tenderloin District. Worry not, you'll see hungry brunchers congregating outside. Once in, it's all about those beignets (including a crawfish flavour!)...
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
If you're looking for a place where nearly every restaurant is a great one, the island of St. Simon's Island, Georgia is for you. My favorite casual breakfast spot, as everyone has their own, is Sweet Mama's, which has changed locations at least...
You'll constantly find this small Marietta restaurant packed with customers for their biscuits and burgers. Local Food Network star Alton Brown named Red Eyed Mule's burgers on the show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It's also a favorite of the...
Ever heard of a bonut? Neither had we until we visited Biscuit Love, a cult-favorite breakfast spot in Nashville's happening Gulch neighborhood, where morning queues often exceed an hour on weekends. And bonuts—deep-fried biscuit dough slathered...
