Rio
Collected by Geoffrey Manne
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Rio is one massive outdoor market: coconuts are sold everywhere along the beach, hand-macheted, cold and refreshing for just $5 RS, and tanned bums and muscly pecs are always on display. But there is another market that comes to Ipanema beach...
Praça Pio X, s/n - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20040-020, Brazil
Travelers wandering through downtown will pass baroque churches, avant-garde galleries, and imperial buildings. This is the best district in the city to get a taste of Rio’s historic and cultural heritage. If you’re lucky, you may catch one of the...
Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This beautiful Lady is all about outdoors. With its hills, cascades, fauna and exuberant flora, Rio will always be a motherly paradise for hikers, climbers, cyclists, runners, surfers, paddlers and dancers alike. Rio is so magical that she even...
