Rio De Jeneiro
Collected by Adi Weisberg
R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua Jardim...
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 61 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil
Enter a world of color at this local fruit and vegetable market in Rio held in Praca General Osorio, just 2 blocks in from Ipanema beach, close to Arpoador Rock. The action starts at daybreak and goes until the sellers are low on goods and start...
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This bohemian nook on a hill in Rio de Janeiro is home to innovative art galleries, charming architecture and many great artists. A friend of mine led me there, and we spent the day soaking in the scene; peeking into studios and talking and...
Rua Pacheco Leão, 915 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22460-030, Brazil
Corcovado. Check. Sugarloaf. Been there. Ipanema. Yeah, I saw that girl on the beach too. Botanical Garden. Now that’s a new one. Located at the base of Corcovado Mountain, and under the right arm of Christ the Redeemer, you will discover the...
