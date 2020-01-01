Rio de Janeiro
Collected by Doug Stienstra
Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
There are plenty of places to dance the night away in Rio. But for a more intimate experience, follow the locals to a neighborhood boteco. These open-air bars buzz with the hum of conversations and occasional cheers related to a televised soccer...
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio’s beaches are famous. Sometimes too famous. For a more tranquil experience, seek out the solitude of Rio’s lesser-known shores. The secluded cove of Prainha Beach offers travelers a bigger patch of sand and clearer waters than Copacabana. At...
Av. Atlântica, 1702 - Copacabana - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001, Brazil
The Copacabana Hotel is stunning but the graffiti beside it is even better.
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 61 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil
Enter a world of color at this local fruit and vegetable market in Rio held in Praca General Osorio, just 2 blocks in from Ipanema beach, close to Arpoador Rock. The action starts at daybreak and goes until the sellers are low on goods and start...
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 452 - 1 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-002, Brazil
Let me be honest about food in Rio; I did not eat much. Not because the food was bad, but because In the summer it’s all about keeping it light and tight. The hot bodies in Rio (there are about 2 gyms on every other block) can be a bit...
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
