Rio
Collected by richard matson
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
If you've skydived or bungee jumped and think that you've done it all, think again. Hang gliding with Mosquito, one of Rio's most well-known and experienced gliders (he's been flying for over 34 years), is a totally new experience. "Get ready to...
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
R. Visc. de Pirajá, 61 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil
Enter a world of color at this local fruit and vegetable market in Rio held in Praca General Osorio, just 2 blocks in from Ipanema beach, close to Arpoador Rock. The action starts at daybreak and goes until the sellers are low on goods and start...
R. Farme de Amoedo, 34 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-020, Brazil
My traveling companions and I had a dinner reservation elsewhere in Ipanema, but when a storm hit that evening with strong winds and pelting rain, we took cover in the first restaurant we stumbled in to (soaking wet)—just a block from Ipanema...
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Parati was an unexpected gem on my last minute trip to Brasil. The history authenticity, combined with a number activities in the area, made it both culturally engaging and easy to spend time in. Cars are not allowed in the historical downtown...
There are plenty of places to dance the night away in Rio. But for a more intimate experience, follow the locals to a neighborhood boteco. These open-air bars buzz with the hum of conversations and occasional cheers related to a televised soccer...
Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio’s beaches are famous. Sometimes too famous. For a more tranquil experience, seek out the solitude of Rio’s lesser-known shores. The secluded cove of Prainha Beach offers travelers a bigger patch of sand and clearer waters than Copacabana. At...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Blue Parallel is a luxury travel company based in the United States that specializes in private, custom-made trips to the Mediterranean and Latin America. The tours are aimed at discerning travelers who...
Estr. da Vendinha, 68 - Barra de Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 23020-810, Brazil
Beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema are justifiably famous, but city insiders head southwest to Prainha for some of the area’s best surf and views. Join locals at Restaurante Bira for fish stewed in coconut milk or for an after-surf caipirinha...
R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua Jardim...
Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This bohemian nook on a hill in Rio de Janeiro is home to innovative art galleries, charming architecture and many great artists. A friend of mine led me there, and we spent the day soaking in the scene; peeking into studios and talking and...
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Some couples like to pose for a picture when visiting Sugarloaf Mountain. Others would prefer to don a helmet, grab some rope, and rappel down its rocky faces. Couples seeking a thrill will find plenty of opportunities for an action-packed date in...
Rocinha, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Located on the craggy hills above the city, favelas, or shanty towns, house the city’s poorer residents (as well as people looking to escape Rio’s high rents). Favelas have long intrigued those travelers who seek a less polished perspective on the...
Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio’s rooftop pools offer opportunities for more secluded and relaxing swimming than the crowded beaches, not to mention a striking perspective on the city. Spend a lazy afternoon drinking caipirinhas and tanning on the chaises longues of the...
Morro da Nova Cintra - Catete, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 22211, Brazil
This place was recommended by my Brazilian friends so I knew we would be in for a treat. On top of the hills of Santa Teresa, with amazing views of Rio down below. Great food, caipirinhas de maracuja (passion fruit)... life is good there...
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
To escape the vast amounts of tourists for a beach day in Rio, venture a little further down Ipanema to Posto 11. The crowds thin out, and the view of Dois Irmãos (Two Brothers) mountain is incredible. A man named Pablo mans a booth near the 11...
Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
