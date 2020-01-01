Rio
Collected by Lo
List View
Map View
Save Place
Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Save Place
Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Save Place
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
Save Place
Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This beautiful Lady is all about outdoors. With its hills, cascades, fauna and exuberant flora, Rio will always be a motherly paradise for hikers, climbers, cyclists, runners, surfers, paddlers and dancers alike. Rio is so magical that she even...
Save Place
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The sky and water are a perfect hue of my dreams of Ipanema. I can only imagine how wonderful the water will be to the person about to go surfing.
Save Place
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
Save Place
Lapa - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, 20230-090, Brazil
A stroll up and down the street on my way searching for the Selaron Stairway, I passed by wall after wall of graffiti arts. Never in my life I saw so many, so lively, and so unique paintings.
Save Place
Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This bohemian nook on a hill in Rio de Janeiro is home to innovative art galleries, charming architecture and many great artists. A friend of mine led me there, and we spent the day soaking in the scene; peeking into studios and talking and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever