Rio

Collected by Angela Ivy
Arpoador

Av. Francisco Bhering, s/n - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-050, Brazil
There may be no better place in Rio to watch the sunset than Arpoador Rock. Wedged in between Ipanema and Copacabana, is it a gathering point for Cariocas and tourists alike to toast the day with a fresh caipirinha. Watch the sun fade behind...
Pão de Açúcar

Av. João Luiz Alves, 378 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22291-090, Brazil
While in Rio you must go to Sugarloaf Mountain. It has beautiful views of the entire city. I went on a day that was misty and cloudy and was a little disappointed that I couldn't see the Christ the Redeemer statue from the mountain, but soon the...
Bar do Mineiro

Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This bohemian nook on a hill in Rio de Janeiro is home to innovative art galleries, charming architecture and many great artists. A friend of mine led me there, and we spent the day soaking in the scene; peeking into studios and talking and...
Bira

Estr. da Vendinha, 68 - Barra de Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 23020-810, Brazil
Beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema are justifiably famous, but city insiders head southwest to Prainha for some of the area’s best surf and views. Join locals at Restaurante Bira for fish stewed in coconut milk or for an after-surf caipirinha...
Escadaria Selarón

R. Joaquim Silva, S/N - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20241-110, Brazil
This amazing "Ode to the Brazilian People" created by Chilean artist Selaron is located in the center of Rio de Janiero. We were told that this neighborhood was a bit rough and that proved correct. Our hotel provided us with a driver who promptly...
Pao de Acucar

Sugarloaf Mountain - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The best view of Rio is still on top of the famous Sugar Loaf (Pao de Acucar), not only the city layout, but also the Corcovado where the Christ the Redeemer.
Praça General Osório

R. Visc. de Pirajá, 61 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-003, Brazil
Enter a world of color at this local fruit and vegetable market in Rio held in Praca General Osorio, just 2 blocks in from Ipanema beach, close to Arpoador Rock. The action starts at daybreak and goes until the sellers are low on goods and start...
Saúde

Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Every Monday night starting at 7pm and lasting until about midnight, the hills of Pedra do Sal are alive with the sounds of Samba. Expect to feel a bit unsure of where you’re going on the cab ride out to Pedra do Sal- surrounding it in the Saúde...
Candelária Church

Praça Pio X, s/n - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20040-020, Brazil
Travelers wandering through downtown will pass baroque churches, avant-garde galleries, and imperial buildings. This is the best district in the city to get a taste of Rio’s historic and cultural heritage. If you’re lucky, you may catch one of the...
Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho - Maracanã

Av. Pres. Castelo Branco, Portão 3 - Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20271-130, Brazil
Estádio do Maracanã, or Maracanã Stadium, was first opened in 1950 to host the FIFA World Cup, in which Brazil, ironically, lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the final match. In it's heyday, the stadium capacity was about 160,000, but for this particular...
Feira Hippie Ipanema

Rio is one massive outdoor market: coconuts are sold everywhere along the beach, hand-macheted, cold and refreshing for just $5 RS, and tanned bums and muscly pecs are always on display. But there is another market that comes to Ipanema beach...
Copacabana Palace Hotel

Av. Atlântica, 1702 - Copacabana - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001, Brazil
The Copacabana Hotel is stunning but the graffiti beside it is even better.
