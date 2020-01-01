Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Riding the Rails - Train Travel

Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Enjoy some of the most memorable and scenic train journeys around the world. This nostalgic form of travel never gets old.
Save Place

Parco Nazionale delle Cinque Terre

Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
More Details >
Save Place

Riffelalp Resort 2222 m

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The five-star Riffelalp Resort, which opened in 1884 and subsequently became a playground for the rich and famous, enjoys an enviable location in the heart of Switzerland’s Gornergrat skiing and hiking district. The setting borders a stone pine...
More Details >
Save Place

Filisur

Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
More Details >
Save Place

EnterTRAINment Junction

7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
Ninety minutes south of Columbus and just to the north of Cincinnati, OH, EnterTRAINment Junction houses the world's largest train display - over 25,000 sq. ft. of model trains in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The indoor train display was built with...
More Details >
Save Place

Train Station in Hatton Sri Lanka

Hatton, Sri Lanka
Train travel in Sri Lanka is like stepping back in time - old locomotives, old tracks, and slow service. But it's the best way to really see the middle of the country. Some stations like this one in Hatton are really busy - and you have to be...
More Details >
Save Place

Liège-Guillemins

Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
I looked out my train window and saw curved white iron beams, symmetry, and bright sunlight – unike any train station in Europe I had ever been to. The Liege train station is worth getting off the train for. For me, train travel is not just about...
More Details >
Save Place

Ferry Terminal Rodbyhavn Denmark

4970 Rødby, Denmark
"Wait a minute - how are we getting over that body of water on this train" I thought as I was looking at big expanse of blue on my GPS on my phone. Problem solved: To my surprise, our train turned into a boat. No, it wasn't magic, it was a typical...
More Details >
Save Place

Montreal Central Station

895 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G1, Canada
The name "underground city" does not refer to some post-apocalyptic shelter. Mind you, it could very well act as such, but not just yet. Indeed, the Montreal underground city is more of an ingenuous network of tunnels, each connecting to office...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World