Riding the Rails - Train Travel
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Enjoy some of the most memorable and scenic train journeys around the world. This nostalgic form of travel never gets old.
Save Place
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The five-star Riffelalp Resort, which opened in 1884 and subsequently became a playground for the rich and famous, enjoys an enviable location in the heart of Switzerland’s Gornergrat skiing and hiking district. The setting borders a stone pine...
Save Place
Filisur, Switzerland
Going for a drive on a Sunday afternoon in the Romansch-speaking high country in Graubunden, Switzerland, where road and railroad crisscross each other frequently in the Alps, often on century-old stone bridges. I was staying with a...
Save Place
7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
Ninety minutes south of Columbus and just to the north of Cincinnati, OH, EnterTRAINment Junction houses the world's largest train display - over 25,000 sq. ft. of model trains in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The indoor train display was built with...
Save Place
Hatton, Sri Lanka
Train travel in Sri Lanka is like stepping back in time - old locomotives, old tracks, and slow service. But it's the best way to really see the middle of the country. Some stations like this one in Hatton are really busy - and you have to be...
Save Place
Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
I looked out my train window and saw curved white iron beams, symmetry, and bright sunlight – unike any train station in Europe I had ever been to. The Liege train station is worth getting off the train for. For me, train travel is not just about...
Save Place
4970 Rødby, Denmark
"Wait a minute - how are we getting over that body of water on this train" I thought as I was looking at big expanse of blue on my GPS on my phone. Problem solved: To my surprise, our train turned into a boat. No, it wasn't magic, it was a typical...
Save Place
895 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G1, Canada
The name "underground city" does not refer to some post-apocalyptic shelter. Mind you, it could very well act as such, but not just yet. Indeed, the Montreal underground city is more of an ingenuous network of tunnels, each connecting to office...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever