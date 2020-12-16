Richmond with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Spend some time in Richmond and see Southern Culture flourishing alongside East coast style. Tradition gets a hip makeover as the city continues to both embrace its roots and find its place on the National scene. It’s a weird mix, but somehow Richmond makes it work.
825 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
821 Cafe was one of the places to hit up for brunch in Richmond before brunch was cool. Before everyone was doing it. Before a plate of eggs cost $15. Yeah, it's just that cool. The decor is that of a hip diner, with booths and counter seating,...
3118 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221, USA
Carytown, Richmond's hip center for local shopping, eating, and drinking now has not one, but two consignment clothing stores that are well worth the visit and the price. Clementine, a Carytown fixture since 2003, has long been the place to go for...
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Richmond's favorite brewery! Regularly hosting events featuring farmers markets, food trucks, and live local bands, Hardywood Brewery has been embraced by the locals in a big way. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the beer is pretty great, too....
Belle Isle, Richmond, VA, USA
Over the years, Belle Island has been a hydroelectric plant, a 19th-century iron works, and a Confederate prison during the Civil War. Today it's a park with running and biking trails, access to the James River, and plenty of scenic remnants of...
2202 Jefferson Ave, Richmond, VA 23223, USA
BBQ is a part of Southern culture, and every state has a specific way of doing it. Different meats and styles of sauces are worshiped in different locations. Richmond has plenty of really incredible BBQ joints that do Virginia-style BBQ right, but...
421 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
Penny Lane is my favorite pub, by far. Local legend has it that pub owner Terry O'Neil worked as a bouncer for a club in Liverpool in the 60's, and kicked out John Lennon one night. Whether it's true or not, who knows, but it's one heck of a...
1727 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223, USA
Tucked away in Shockoe Bottom between the seedy night clubs and trendy restaurants, you'll find a little hole-in-the-wall called Wonderland. It's the kind of place that seems a little too insane to be true, with a decor that could be considered a...
412 S Cherry St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Sprawled on a bluff above the James River, Hollywood is one of the country’s most historic cemeteries. Victorian-era mausoleums and monuments include the tombs of Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler (and a host of notable Richmonders) along...
Before Maymont was a public park and museum it was a Victorian country estate. You can still tour the lavish mansion and read all about the historical significance of the family who owned it, but I usually head straight for the gardens. The...
3306 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230, USA
This Carytown eatery satisfies even the most massive of taco cravings. The dishes are served a la carte, either traditionally, or "gringo" style (which means, smothered with cheese and the usual fixin's). There are vegetarian options for the...
