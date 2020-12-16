Richmond for Families
Spend some time in Richmond and see Southern Culture flourishing alongside East coast style. Tradition gets a hip makeover as the city continues to both embrace its roots and find its place on the National scene. It’s a weird mix, but somehow Richmond makes it work.
Richmond, Virginia has long been associated as a gritty city with a Civil War legacy that placed it at the heart of the Old Confederacy. But with the influence of Virginia Commonwealth’s top-notch art school, the city has emerged over the past 20...
There are so many different aspects to truly experiencing a place. Sometimes, what a city sounds like can get forgotten. This isn't an issue in Richmond. 97.3 WRIR (on the FM dial) is an independent station run out of the city. It hosts talk radio...
Ok, so they serve dinner and brunch too, but as the name if the restaurant is Lunch, it's fitting that it's my favorite meal there. The place is cozy, like a neighborhood diner, and the food is a perfect example of standard fare done well. Really...
The Canal Walk follows the path of the James River, in downtown Richmond. Enjoy great views of both the river and the city, historical sites, and giant art murals. Or opt to take a boat tour and experience it all while floating down the James.
Lamplighter is a local coffee shop done right. With indoor, outdoor, and screen porch seating, a delicious menu of sandwiches, breakfasts, and creative sides, and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, it's the perfect place to get a cup o' joe....
The VMFA is, well, something else. For a city the size of Richmond to have such an amazing art museum is kind of incredible, and for it to be free to the public is even better. In addition to the diverse permanent art collection spanning Egyptian...
Agecroft was an English estate that existed in the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth. In the 20s, the estate was in trouble and the entire house was moved brick by brick to Richmond. The tour of the house is really interesting, and the...
LIFT Coffee Shop & Cafe offers locally roasted, organic, fair trade coffees in a warm and inviting atmosphere in the heart of the Art District. They're also involved in the arts community, with the work of local artists displayed on the walls....
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
