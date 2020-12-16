Richmond for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Spend some time in Richmond and see Southern Culture flourishing alongside East coast style. Tradition gets a hip makeover as the city continues to both embrace its roots and find its place on the National scene. It’s a weird mix, but somehow Richmond makes it work.
Monument Ave, Virginia, USA
I couldn't resist taking a picture of Robert E. Lee in a rare Richmond snowfall—it was too beautiful. That being said, Monument Avenue is gorgeous in any season. Walk or drive down the avenue and take in the giant statues of Confederate heroes...
200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
The VMFA is, well, something else. For a city the size of Richmond to have such an amazing art museum is kind of incredible, and for it to be free to the public is even better. In addition to the diverse permanent art collection spanning Egyptian...
2908 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221, USA
Two-dollar second-run movies, cheap popcorn, and on weekend nights The Mighty Wurlitzer rises up from the orchestra pit to play a few songs on the organ before the feature presentation, complete with disco lighting that would make any roller rink...
529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
In Richmond, Virginia on the cobblestone East Cary Street you'll find La Grotta Ristorante. The savory dishes served in the restaurant are fresh and homemade. You feel as though you are in Italy (the cuisine is Northern Italian). The meals are...
Before Maymont was a public park and museum it was a Victorian country estate. You can still tour the lavish mansion and read all about the historical significance of the family who owned it, but I usually head straight for the gardens. The...
4305 Sulgrave Rd, Richmond, VA 23221, USA
Agecroft was an English estate that existed in the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth. In the 20s, the estate was in trouble and the entire house was moved brick by brick to Richmond. The tour of the house is really interesting, and the...
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Richmond's favorite brewery! Regularly hosting events featuring farmers markets, food trucks, and live local bands, Hardywood Brewery has been embraced by the locals in a big way. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the beer is pretty great, too....
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
