Richmond for Anyone

Spend some time in Richmond and see Southern Culture flourishing alongside East coast style. Tradition gets a hip makeover as the city continues to both embrace its roots and find its place on the National scene. It’s a weird mix, but somehow Richmond makes it work.
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
In an attempt to bring a little color and interest to the attention-starved night club district in Richmond and the river front, numerous local and National artists were commissioned to create giant street art murals on many of the buildings and...
Lamplighter is a local coffee shop done right. With indoor, outdoor, and screen porch seating, a delicious menu of sandwiches, breakfasts, and creative sides, and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, it's the perfect place to get a cup o' joe....
The VMFA is, well, something else. For a city the size of Richmond to have such an amazing art museum is kind of incredible, and for it to be free to the public is even better. In addition to the diverse permanent art collection spanning Egyptian...
Agecroft was an English estate that existed in the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth. In the 20s, the estate was in trouble and the entire house was moved brick by brick to Richmond. The tour of the house is really interesting, and the...
Everyone has their favorite neighborhood bar. Mine is Bamboo Cafe. Bamboo is located in the upper Fan district, has great food (open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch), a nice beer selection (draft and bottles), the same bar and waitstaff for...
Used bookstores are often relegated to sad and musty storefronts and are crammed with saggy, jury-rigged shelving stocked by a vague organizing system, at best. Chop Suey Books, on the other hand, is located on a buzzy stretch of Cary Street,...
