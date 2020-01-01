Rhodes Greece
Collected by Jan
List View
Map View
Save Place
Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Save Place
Kissamos 730 01, Greece
Crete has an abundance of shoreline, and its Elafonisi Beach is one of the best in Greece. This sprawling piece of pink and white sand opens up to the turquoise sea. Lifeguards keep a constant watch, and so the beach is suitable for all ages. You...
Save Place
Mylopotas Beach, Μυλοπότας, Ios 840 01, Greece
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
Save Place
853 01, Greece
You could pick much worse ways to spend a day in Kos. Paradise Beach is sandy, crystal clear, picturesque and sports a fun little bar overlooking its far right shores serving a variety of foods and drinks to sunworshipers daily. To the far left...
Save Place
Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
Athens is an incredible city to visit but can feel busy and overwhelming, especially during peak tourist season. Escape the hustle and bustle with a visit to the resort town of Vouliagmeni on the Attica coast. I took this photo from a café right...
Save Place
Pserimos, Greece
While there are only around 130 folks that call Pserimos island home fulltime, pleasure cruises out of nearby Kos island dump at least that many somehow both burnt and pale (mostly British) tourists every couple hours on her best beach! This could...
Save Place
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Save Place
Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
Save Place
Glyfada Beach, Παραλία Γλυφάδας, Glifada 491 00, Greece
Just 10 miles from Corfu Town, you'll find Glyfada Beach. With its long stretch of white coastline, you may even opt to stay here a night or two. The entire area is covered in cafes, hotels, restaurants, and nightlife options.
Save Place
Exo Gonia 847 00, Greece
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
Save Place
Naxos, Greece
Visiting Naxos, we had a chance to wander around Old Naxos Town. Many different shaped old doors, various colors and incredible door Knockers. This one in particular caught my eye. it would be fun to know the history behind those that came...
Save Place
Kissamos 734 00, Greece
The Balos Beach and lagoon is located on the island of Crete, and is considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Greece. This title owes to the turquoise, crystal-clear waters and the white sands that have become quite a popular...
Save Place
Preveli beach, 740 60, Greece
Preveli Beach is a secluded beach found on Crete, located about 43 kilometres from Rethymnon town. But it's more than just a beach -- it's also a river lagoon and a palm forest. A quick hike will get you down through the palm forest and on the...
Save Place
Elation 290 91, Greece
This superb beach on the island’s northwest shore is accessible only by water. It's easy to find a boat; they depart frequently from Porto Vromi, Ágios Nikólaos, Cape Skinari and Zákinthos Town. At Navagio, sheer...
Save Place
Exarcheia, Athens 106 81, Greece
Exarcheia is the most unique neighborhood in Athens, by far. It's not for everyone. It's gritty, graffiti-laden, and crawling with punk rock kids who are far more harmless than they appear. But behind its rough exterior you'll find a dozen...
Save Place
Take a walk up Pnyx Hill, simply to appreciate where the Democratic Assembly once took place. The crowds here tend to be sparse, so you'll be able to enjoy a little respite from the Athens havoc. Take note of the path: it's paved with ancient...
Save Place
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Save Place
Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the...
Save Place
Cape Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
The Temple of Poseidon, perched on the edge of Cape Sounion, has long been a welcoming sign of "home" for sailors returning to Athens. The 5th-century BC structure is dedicated to the god of the sea, and it's just a quick drive from downtown...
Save Place
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Save Place
Άκρα Ακρωτήρι, Σαντορίνη 847 00, Greece
In the 20th century, an archaeologist by the name of Spyridon Marinatos wanted to prove “the biggest volcanic eruption in recorded world history” was the reason for the Minoan collapse. It didn't take long for him to find Akrotiri. Akrotiri is...
Save Place
Fira 1564, Thira 847 00, Greece
The unique quality of soil on Santorini is all due to the island's history of volcanic activity. The soil is known as "aspa," and is rich in essential minerals. Santorini is home to some excellent wineries, including Santos Wines Winery, Gavalos...
Save Place
Located next to Emporio village, Perissa Beach and Kamari are divided by Messavouno Mountain. Perissa's black sand is attributed to several volcanic eruptions, giving it an unusual appearance compared to other beaches in Greece.
Save Place
Portara, Naxos 843 00, Greece
Guidebooks often lack the practical pieces of advice that could save travelers some rather unpleasant moments, in the Greek Islands one such nugget of wisdom I missed in my reading was that after a late night fueled by Ouzo it is not ideal to ride...
Save Place
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
Save Place
Rhodes, Greece
Rhodes is a delightfully ancient little town to visit. With the moat around the entire village, the drawbridge entrances, and the medieval streets, it really feels like stepping back in time. Simply wandering around aimlessly with a camera in hand...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever