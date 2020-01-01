Rhine river cruise
Bern, Switzerland
While touring Bern I stumbled upon the KindliFresser, or "Child Eater", Fountain right in the middle of busy Kornhausplatz. Bern is famous for it's many 16th century fountains, but I hadn't been prepared for one this creepy. The villain is eating...
Bellerivestrasse 138, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
A gift from Zurich’s sister city Kunming and located on the lake near the Zurichhorn, the China Garden stands out with its emperor-red façade and gold ornamental roof. Inside, the serene oasis includes a pond lined with willows, a small island,...
8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Rietberg offers two experiences: an excellent art museum dedicated to showcasing work from outside of Europe and a gorgeous park with a beautiful fountain, winding gravel paths, expansive green lawns, and a collection of beautiful villas. Photo...
Wallisellenstrasse 49, 8050 Zürich, Switzerland
What better way to experience chocolate in Zurich than this annual chocolate extravaganza which takes place in the Messe each spring with tastings, workshops, demonstrations, even fashion shows with models strutting down the runway with creative...
Talstrasse 71, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Zurich’s original botanical garden, dating back to 1837, has been replaced by the larger Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich with its sheer size and breadth of plants on the edges of the city, but locals still love the former for its...
The tree-lined Utoquai and Arboretum at Enge offer excellent views of Lake Zurich and the snow-capped Alps, but the iconic spot for lake-gazing is at the Bürkliterrasse, with its statue of Zeus and Ganymede and straight-shot view of the Alps. ...
Schiffbaustrasse 4, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The Schiffbau, a renovated shipbuilding factory, is home to the glamorous restaurant LaSalle, the popular jazz club Moods, and this stunningly chic bar, which sits atop the 1892 brick structure in a striking glass cube. The modern-day clubhouse...
Geroldstrasse 17, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
It seems like every other person in Zurich—at least among the label-conscious, under 40-set—has a Freitag, the cult messenger bags made from old truck tarps, with no two alike. While brothers Markus and Daniel Freitag started their brand back in...
Rämistrasse 101, 8092 Zürich, Switzerland
Paris has the Sacré-Coeur, on top of Montmartre, for catch-your-breath views of the city. Zurich’s answer: the terrace at ETH Zurich. Also known as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and where Einstein was an alum, it lords high...
Grossmünsterplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
According to legend, Zurich’s most iconic landmark was commissioned by Charlemagne. While Fraumünster, across the Limmat, draws onlookers with its stained-glass windows by Chagall, Grossmünster recently acquired destination-worthy...
Limmatquai 144, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
The terrace at ETH Zurich—where Einstein was an alum—lords high above the city for catch-your-breath views beyond to the lake and the Alps. A number of trams will take you to the terrace, but the most fun way to get there is on the fire-engine red...
Münsterbrücke, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
I love the bicycle, and cycling is an activity I try to do in every single place that I visit. There is nothing like exploring a city on a bike, although in some places this can be a challenge. Zurich, Switzerland, has made it incredibly easy to...
Münsterhof 2, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This small, elegant church near Paradeplatz has been around since 853, but it wasn’t until 1970 when it received its crowning touch: five glorious stained glass windows created by Marc Chagall when he was in his 80s. Also not to be missed: Augusto...
Rindermarkt, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
There's no better place to get lost in Zurich than in the cobblestoned Niederdorf. Its real gems are its quaint side streets, like the Rindermarkt, home to the city’s last gas-powered street lamps and the Oepfelchammer, the city’s oldest preserved...
Schanzengraben, Zürich, Switzerland
The Limmat River and Lake Zurich might be the showstoppers, but it would be a pity to overlook the charming Schanzengraben Canal. Built as a city fortification system in the 17th century, the canal is now lined with wooden boardwalks and sandstone...
Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like...
Weinpl. 3, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This wondrous four-floor toy shop in the Altstadt near the banks of the Limmat specializes in wooden toys, including all manner of wooden blocks, train sets and puzzles. It’s also the place to go for a giant selection of the iconic Trauffer cow,...
Bahnhofstrasse 28A, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Sure, the menu comes in a dozen languages, but Zeughauskeller is no mere tourist trap. Occupying a 15th century building on Paradeplatz, the setting—arched windows, wooden ceiling beams and stone columns—is transportive, while traditional dishes...
Sihlstrasse 28, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
With its sausage-centric food culture, Zurich may not be the most likely home for the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant, but family-owned Hiltl has been serving up vegetarian fare for over four generations. This restaurant competes with the...
Niederdorfstrasse 70, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
The right bank of the Limmat is home to the busy, cobblestoned Niederdorfstrasse, lined with bustling cafés, bars and restaurants, none more bustling than the sprawling over-a-century-old Johanniter, a can’t-miss-it spot with its giant Swiss and ...
