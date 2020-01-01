Rhine River
Collected by Robert Cyboron
List View
Map View
Save Place
Mount Pilatus, 6010 Alpnach, Switzerland
The view from our gondola ride up to the top of the beautiful Mt Pilatus. Obviously, it was freezing and although the sun seems to be almost completely hidden by fog here, once up the mountain is was blindingly bright!
Save Place
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Save Place
Lucerne, Switzerland
Throughout Luzern, so many of the buildings have crazy, wild paintings all over them. Loving it! Wish more buildings in Brisbane were like this!
Save Place
Schweizerhofquai 2, 6004 Luzern, Switzerland
Max Chocolatier, a boutique chocolate shop in the heart of Lucerne, creates exquisite hand-made chocolate that is meant to be savored. The store is located on a high-end shopping street near the lake. While I normally don't gravitate to "fancy"...
Save Place
Lucerne, Switzerland
The best pretzels I ever ate were not in New York City (my hometown) or Germany (where they are practically a national food). The best pretzels were in.....Switzerland. Switzerland's "bretzels" are soft, twisted rolls of bread - paper-thin,...
Save Place
Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Save Place
Reusssteg 9, 6003 Luzern, Switzerland
Restaurant Nix's is located directly on the lakefront in Lucerne in a historic building that dates back to the 16th century. Featuring Continental cuisine with an Austrian influence, Nix's prides itself on fresh, local ingredients and seasonal...
Save Place
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Save Place
Lidostrasse 5, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
in the Swiss city of Lucerne is one of the biggest transportation museums that I have ever seen! There are several parts to the museum including air, rail and sea transportation. What I found the very interesting are the walls that are made up of...
Save Place
Lucerne, Switzerland
Lucerne's well-preserved Medieval city walls date from the 13th century. The historic fortifications are accessible to the public and provide a broad view of Lake Lucerne, the old town, and the Swiss Alps in the distance. There are nine towers,...
Save Place
Lucerne, Switzerland
The Lucerne Fest (Old Town Festival) is a one-day annual celebration that takes place in June. Local bands and artists perform to enthusiastic locals and tourists in the village squares, along the lake, and next to the River Reuss. Drinks - mostly...
Save Place
I spent only a few hours in Lucerne - hours which were spent wandering along its riverside, enjoying the views along the lake, and some idle moments in a cafe buried under a mountain of cake. In the slightly chilly days of November, this was a...
Save Place
Lidostrasse 5, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Lucerne's vast and comprehensive transport museum is divided into huge halls devoted to— yes, you guessed it—planes, trains, and automobiles. The scale and ambition of it all is jaw-dropping for children and adults alike, and the varied...
Save Place
74500 Évian-les-Bains, France
A boat trip across one of Switzerland’s many lakes perfectly embodies the relaxed, romantic feel of the country. The ‘Suisse’ steam boat, which crosses Lake Geneva, transports you back in time—glimmering wood-paneled decking and huge open driving...
Save Place
Lake Lucerne, Switzerland
Swtizerland is like the cake, the icing, the candle and the birthday song all in one. It's the most spectacular place I've ever been, and Lucerne (Luzern) is so picturesque it doesn't matter how grey the day, it's perfect. I love the wooden chapel...
Save Place
Domkloster 4, 50667 Köln, Germany
One of the most famous sights in Germany, the Cologne Cathedral (known locally as the Kölner Dom) lives up to the hype. Its Gothic exterior, and especially its soaring twin spires, can be seen from all over the city, and its immense...
Save Place
What's not to like about Museumplein? In summer, it's as chill as Vondelpark, with picnickers playing instruments and getting high on the lawn. Add more grass and the field becomes stoners' heaven as well as a magnet for art aficionados. The...
Save Place
Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyond tulips, windmills, and weed, Amsterdam's global image is entwined with water. The Canal Ring (Grachtengordel) is made up of 165 fluid channels developed during the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age. In the ensuing years, the water network has...
Save Place
Herengracht 386, 1016 CJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
During Holland's Golden Age, when spice trade with Asia and North Africa was booming, wealthy merchants built mansions along the expanding canal ring that became Amsterdam. Today the fashionable homes have been reincarnated as upscale offices,...
Save Place
Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s State Museum reopened in 2013 after a decade of renovations, and it is oh so worth a visit! Weave your way through the museum's vast assemblage of historic art (there are over 8,000 pieces!) to check out works from Dutch masters...
Save Place
Dam, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The central hub of downtown Amsterdam is Dam Square, and it’s been at the heart of the city’s history since the 13th century. Today, the open-air public space is ringed by shops and restaurants and packed with people, including street performers...
Save Place
1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
Save Place
Leidsestraat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's easy to have a love-hate relationship with Leidesplein (Leidse Square), a colorful if sometimes frenetic entertainment hub near Vondelpark, at Amsterdam's southern end. Accessible via trams 1, 2, 5, 7 and 10, the square is the stage for...
Save Place
Oudezijds Achterburgwal, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's one of Amsterdam's prettiest districts, where swans glide on tree-shrouded canals and gabled mansions recall Holland's Golden Age: de Wallen, better known as the Red Light District (RLD). Since 2000, prostitutes have plied their trade here as...
Save Place
Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat, 1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
From vintage shops and hipster boutiques in the Negen Straats (Nine Streets) to posh designer outlets on P.C. Hoofstraat, Amsterdam's shopping scene is nothing if not eclectic. There's something for everyone on Kalverstraat, a shopping street that...
Save Place
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Save Place
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever