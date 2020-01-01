Rhett & Scarlett's Savannah Adventure
Collected by Diane Ewen
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
6 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Nothing makes me happier than stumbling upon a really great bookstore, and this one in Savannah takes the cake! While strolling down East Liberty Street in gorgeous Savannah—my favorite of all the beautiful Southern cities—my husband...
330 Bonaventure Rd, Thunderbolt, GA 31404, USA
If you're a lover of the South like I am, beautiful Savannah is not to be missed! Savannah offers everything that gives the South is distinct charm: Spanish moss-draped oak trees, beautiful antebellum mansions and historic buildings, delicious...
River St, Georgia 31401, USA
One of the most fun things to do on a visit to Savannah is to wander through the shops on River Street that runs along the majestic Savannah River. While many of the shops are somewhat touristy, several offer items that are unique to Savannah and...
9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
One of the best ways to see the historic Savannah waterfront is by boat. Several companies offer daytime or dinner cruises down the Savannah River in a charming paddle wheel boat, offering a fun way to see this quintessentially-Southern town from...
123 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
While you'll be spoiled for options for a stay in Savannah, with everything from well-known chain hotels to charming boutique B&Bs, one hotel you definitely should consider is the historic Marshall House at 123 East Broughton Street in the heart...
32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Savannah, Georgia, is routinely voted the most walkable city in America and rightly so - the town is arranged in an easy-to-navigate grid with four main scenic squares laid out where the streets intersect. The squares are one of the best things...
41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum has some fabulous exhibits on early Atlantic trade—art, antiques and scale models. While you could get lost in the history here, I find myself getting lost in their gardening. The home, a great example of Greek...
222 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
The Historic Savannah Theater (operating since 1818) is a fabulous place to watch local theater. Savannah has a lot to offer culturally, from historic city and battle ground tours (even ghost tours if that's your thing), to impressive student...
1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
Bowens Island Restaurant has existed in one form or another since 1946. The original building, covered in Sharpie messages scrawled by diners over the years, burned to the ground in 2006. Owner Robert Barber rebuilt it...
698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam...
224 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
XBB, as locals call it, occupies a remodeled and brightly furnished former gas station in the Elliotborough neighborhood. Catering to its surfer clientele with Nicaraguan beer, the spot also offers a constantly changing menu of authentic Asian...
467 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
King Street has no loss for places to have a nice Sunday brunch. AC's is not one of those places. Known as the college students' hangout for their cheap beers, the mood shifts come Sunday mornings when the same hipsters show up to drink $1.50...
Charleston, SC, USA
A colonial classic, Charleston might initially come off as a little ye olde. But if you look more closely, this 340-year-old harbor city actually lives in the present. Bars reinvent Southern spirits, boutiques showcase new spins on cotton, and the...
188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Once the center of commerce inCharleston, the City Market is now the heart of tourism. Although its location near the cruise terminal can make it feel like a kitschy open-air market in the Caribbean, the tackiness is part of its charm. Yes, you’ll...
116 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
John Rutledge was an active player in early American politics, signing the Constitution and serving as South Carolina’s first governor. But his townhouse on Broad Street, now the John Rutledge Inn, was built before he even attended his first...
1 Shelter Cove Ln, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, USA
Shelter Cove is the largest marina in H.H.I., and you will find some extravagant yachts and sailboats here. It's a nice area to walk, shop, or dine along the marina. You can't miss it; it is marked by Neptune and his trident—which create one of...
107 W Jones St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
I had heard about the plates of fried chicken and collard greens and I was dead set on getting me some. When I told my friend Kai that I wanted to go to Mrs. Wilkes, she looked me up and down, paused, and in a very serious southern drawl tone...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
