Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

reykavik

Collected by Susan Gonzalez
Save Place

Hallgrimskirche

Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
More Details >
Save Place

12 Tónar

Skólavörðustígur 15, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
12 Tónar is one of Iceland's longest-serving record stores and is also a local record label. Housed in a traditional wooden house in downtown Reykjavik, it's the best place to find all kinds of Icelandic music—from classical and pop to rock and...
More Details >
Save Place

Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre

Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Opened in 2011, Reykjavík's Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre is not only the most significant classical music venue in Iceland (home to the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Icelandic Opera), but also one of the country’s most striking...
More Details >
Save Place

Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
More Details >
Save Place

Kex Hostel

Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Grillmarkaðurinn

Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The...
More Details >
Save Place

The Laundromat Café

Austurstræti 9, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s...
More Details >
Save Place

Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur

Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
More Details >
Save Place

Kraum

Aðalstræti 10, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The oldest house in Reykjavik (built in 1762) is home to the latest in Icelandic design, from books, clothing, and jewelry to a stool upholstered with lamb’s wool and a Blue Lagoon–like glass bowlby Kristín Sigfríður Garðarsdóttir.
More Details >
Save Place

Tjörnin Lake

Tjörnin, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Despite being so close to the harbor and the ocean, Reykjavík’s city lake has a charm and atmosphere all its own. Bordered by a main road on one side and a string of pretty, colorful residences on the other, the natural, stone-edged Tjörninis home...
More Details >
Save Place

Reykjavik Art Museum - Hafnarhus / Harbor house

Tryggvagata 17, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The Reykjavík Art Museum was founded in 1973 and is the largest visual art institution in the country. There are actually three locations: Hafnarhus (pictured) Kjarvalsstadir, and Asmundarsafn (Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture Museum). Hafnarhús has a...
More Details >
Save Place

National Museum of Iceland

Suðurgata 41, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The National Museum of Iceland is a great spot to find out about the nation's fascinating past. The permanent exhibition stretches right back to the first settlement and comes up to the present day, and contains some 2,000 objects plus around...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
  2. 2 Tips + News This Is the Happiest State in the U.S.
  3. 3 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  4. 4 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Tips + News CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice

More From AFAR

Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice
CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice
How Locals Explore Southwest Florida's Rich Culture and Past (Sponsored)
How Locals Explore Southwest Florida's Rich Culture and Past (Sponsored)
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
Why Nature Lovers Thrive in Southwest Florida (Sponsored)
Why Nature Lovers Thrive in Southwest Florida (Sponsored)
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel