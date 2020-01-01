Revisiting Shanghai
Collected by Whitney Deng
Places that I would love to revisit for a new experience. I realize that I didn't get to fully experience these places the first time!
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
220 Handan Rd, WuJiaoChang, Yangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200433
In the fall of 2009, I went on a work-study abroad exchange at Fudan University, in the Yangpu district of Shanghai. We took classes like 'Shanghai and Globalization' with an equal mix of Canadian and Chinese students, and each of us were...
20 Huqiu Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
One block west of the Bund you can find the Rockbund Art Museum, housed in Shanghai's former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932). Like many of the grande dame Bund buildings, RAS was dreamt up by British design firm Palmer and Turner and done to...
100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Tucking into Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), throwing back cocktails along The Bund, strolling with locals in Fuxing Park, trolling for antique treasures in the shops on Dongtai Road, and taking in the past and present at one of the many museums...
Liuhekou Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Row after row of booths are sprawled across this small part of Shanghai, just south of People's Square. Here, you can find pretty much anything you want, from tiny Mao statues, to old leather suitcases stacked 10 feet tall. Each vendor will be on...
399 Lujiabang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Shanghai tailors are the best in the world, says fashion designer Christy Holzer, whose label, Dowry Designs, was inspired by the city. She suggests visiting the South Bund fabric market to order custom garments. DRESS: STALL 308 “A fun...
Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
