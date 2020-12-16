Retrace Grace
Collected by Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert
Discover Monaco, following in the footsteps of American actress-turned-royal Princess Grace.
Monaco
A series of 25 enamel plaques directs visitors across the country, commemorating Princess Grace and the memorable moments in the international star's life. From taking her daughter to her first day of school, to the inauguration of a medical unit,...
Precious four acres in Fontvieille have been transformed into a public park with a lake, monumental sculptures, and the Princess Grace Rose Garden, boasting 8,000 bushes of 300 different varieties of rose, including the Grimaldi Royal Family’s...
4 Rue Colonel Bellando de Castro, 98000 Monaco
There was a temple dedicated to Saint Nicholas on the Rocher as early as 1247, but the current Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, aka the Cathédrale de Monaco, aka Saint Nicholas Cathedral, was built in 1875. Home to the the...
9 Rue Princesse Marie de Lorraine, 98000 Monaco
In the 1970‘s Princess Grace, an American with Irish roots, acquired diplomat Count Gerald Edward O’Kelly de Gallach’s coveted book collection, then enriched it with tomes dedicated by past Irish President Eamon De Valera and other cherished...
Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
In the cool underground, beneath the historic Hôtel de Paris, lies one of Europe’s greatest private wine cellars with over 400,000 bottles from mythical estates Lafite, Cheval Blanc, Yquem, Romanée-Conti as well as more modest houses making...
98015 Monaco-Ville, Monaco
At five minutes before noon every day, the uniformed Carabiniers du Prince perform a ceremonial changing of the guard in front of Monaco's palace. Though the royal family still lives in the palace, much of the year there...
Caroline, Princess of Hanover, established Les Ballets de Monte Carlo in 1985, respecting the wishes of her mother, Princess Grace of Monaco. When not out touring the globe, the classical ballet company performs a repertoire of Diaghilev’s Ballets...
