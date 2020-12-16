Restaurant Australia
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I went to Australia twice last year, once for a couple of weeks over the Christmas holidays and a second time for a couple of weeks in May. Was in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales. Was amazed by the wonderful food and wine. Really was taken with the amazing ingredients, style and the people behind the food. Can't wait to go back for more!
Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia
Imagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the...
26 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
Salsa Bar & Grill is casual elegance at its finest (as much of a paradox as that is). With a gilded waterfall on the wall and patrons in sun dresses and jeans, anything goes here. The cocktails are stiff and the food is top-notch Mod-Oz...
Lizard Island, Cairns QLD 4871, Australia
At Lizard Island, luxurious amenities meet an ecologically diverse island paradise. The sole resort on the island, the exclusive spot features 40 rooms as well as 24 private beaches, all but guaranteeing your own pristine sliver of paradise....
66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The most stunning dining room in celebrity chef Neil Perry’s restaurant empire has got to be Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney. Seated amid soaring green marble columns and Art Deco windows in a space designed by Emil Sodersten, diners can...
Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
296-300 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
Some Sydneysider foodie friends recommended Spice I Am, a little gem in Darlinghurst, as the best Thai food in the city. It didn't disappoint; our lunch was fantastic. Chef Sujet Saenkham serves some of my favorites.
12-18 Nicholson St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Right across the street from the Blue Sydney hotel, this is a fun place to have a couple of pints on a beautiful day. There are two patios, one downstairs and one up. Chef Elton Inglis has some very good food in the main restaurant, and you can...
F5, Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
A really nice casual Italian eatery for lunch or dinner. It's connected with the retail store, one of four in Sydney. Can be easy to miss, it's downstairs. Chef Brendan Wale serves up some fantastic pasta.
275 Rundle St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
This is a fun Greek restaurant among all the cafes and bars on Rundle Street. It's especially recommended when the weather is nice. Casual and lively. Must have the octopus.
40 Eden Valley Rd, Angaston SA 5353, Australia
Australia's oldest family owned winery, I definitely recommend stopping by this beautiful property. We rode our bikes about 15 k from the Louise, half of which was on the Barossa Trail, a special bike path. The staff at Yalumba was really...
375 Seppeltsfield Rd, Marananga SA 5355, Australia
Crowning a gentle hill in the heart of Australia’s Barossa Valley, the Louise is an intimate vineyard retreat an hour’s drive from Adelaide. The property offers guests a quiet country getaway with creature comforts, including spa...
215 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Caffe e Torta is a nice little place for breakfast or lunch, operated by a charming family. All four of us in our party enjoyed breakfast. I loved my poached eggs and smoked salmon. The cafe is located at the end of the Royal Arcade, at Little...
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
Pedestrian Bridge Melbourne, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is a fun place to relax, have some beers, and shoot the breeze with friends on a sunny day. It's just south of the Finders St. Station and north of Southgate. We happened to discover it on Christmas Day and enjoyed ourselves immensely with...
31 Tattersalls Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
This three-floor, indoor-outdoor place is a fun spot to while away a day or an evening in the company of friends. They offer a full list of hotdogs of various kinds, a wide selection of booze, and music on vinyl.
