Remembering Cairo
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I was fortunate to go to Cairo several times in 2011, starting with Mubarak's fall in early February. I fell in love with Cairo and it's incredible people. We put together our first AFAR Experiences in Cairo in October 2011, and it was awesome. I can't wait to go back.
Save Place
Bab Al Louq, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
This was a pretty emotional moment at Cafe Riche, a historical cafe in downtown Cairo. I was talking with Azer Farag Azer, a businessman (pictured in the middle above) who has been a customer of Cafe Riche since 1960. He was speaking about a lot...
Save Place
157, 26th July street, محمد مظهر، AZ Zamalek, محافظة القاهرة، Egypt
Tarek Labib, whose incredible home near the Saqqara Pyramids some of us visited earlier, gave us a great overview of architecture in Egypt at La Bodega cafe.
Save Place
Al Helmia, El-Khalifa, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Just because the Sultan Hasan Mosque is 600 years old doesn't mean they can't use modern technology to keep it clean.
Save Place
Al Fostat, Abu as Saoud Al Madabegh, Old Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
After a morning exploring Old Cairo, visiting artisans and shopping, Mazaher performed Zar percussion and dancing at Darb 1718. The musicians of Mazaher, Umm Sumeh and Hassan, are two of the last practioners of Zar in Egypt. Zar is a cathartic...
Save Place
53 Abou El Feda, Mohammed Mazhar, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
After home dinners, we gathered all back together for more conversation and cocktails on a beautiful night along the Nile. And afterwards we boated back to the hotel.
Save Place
157 26th of July Corridor, St, El Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
A short walk from the Marriott, Abou El Sid is a wonderful restaurant where we had a fun meal, with good food, lots of shisha and many laughs. I just have a picture of the place, but we have video somewhere to prove it!
Save Place
16 Saray El، Gezira St, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
If I am ever reincarnated as an inanimate object, I wouldn't mind coming back as one of these lanterns.
Save Place
Middle East
I can't describe the feeling that I got when we arrived at the Pyramids for our Farewell party. It was incredible.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25