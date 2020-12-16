Where are you going?
Relaxing Cafe con Leche

Collected by Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert
Get in on a citywide joke! This year mayor Ana Botella attempted to secure Madrid as the home of the 2020 Olympics, stating that “a relaxing cup of cafe con leche” represents the heart and soul of Madrid. Needless to say, we lost the bid, and Madrilenos are not happy. However, joke’s on us, because cafe con leche (coffee with milk) is an integral part of the Spanish day and the amount of places to enjoy it around the city are unlimited. Find your favorite "cafe olimpico" here!
Museo del Ferrocarril de Madrid

Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
This has got to be my favorite train in the Madrid train museum - its so retro yet also looks futuristic.
Café Comercial

An intellectual Madrileño classic, founded in 1887 The Cafe Comercial is directly above metro Bilbao, perfectly placed on the roundabout (Glorieta) with plentiful outdoor seating for those who want to watch the world walk by. Locals spend Sunday...
MÜR Café

Plaza Cristino Martos, 2, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Walking into MÜR Cafe feels like walking into a friend’s house - provided your friends have wonderful taste and full wait staff. The whitewashed walls, sofa seating, and faux fireplace come together in a setting that is truly the epitome of an...
Toma Café

Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
La Mallorquina

Calle Mayor, 2, 28013 Madrid, Spain
What could be more enchanting than sitting over the Puerta de Sol in the heart of Madrid? Why, enjoying the view with a pastry and cafe con leche in hand, of course. Let Mallorquina’s hustle and bustle of the downstairs leave you feeling like a...
La Bicicleta Café

Plaza de San Ildefonso, 9, 28004 Madrid, Spain
La Bicicleta is a fun and funky coffee shop, with a hipster meets digital nomad vibe. The perfect place to plug in and send a few emails to friends and family back home, write postcards or watch the world on wheels. A Bicycle cafe and workspace,...
