Relaxing Cafe con Leche

Get in on a citywide joke! This year mayor Ana Botella attempted to secure Madrid as the home of the 2020 Olympics, stating that “a relaxing cup of cafe con leche” represents the heart and soul of Madrid. Needless to say, we lost the bid, and Madrilenos are not happy. However, joke’s on us, because cafe con leche (coffee with milk) is an integral part of the Spanish day and the amount of places to enjoy it around the city are unlimited. Find your favorite "cafe olimpico" here!