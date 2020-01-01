Relaxation
Collected by John Heaton
Bahía de Coson, Ramal Viva, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
Unlike most people who arrive at the property fresh off a plane and short cab ride, I showed up after spending an hour searching for waterfalls on horseback in the Samana wilderness. Basically, I was tired, smelly, dirty… And by no definition...
Porcupine Mountains, Carp Lake Township, MI 49953, USA
On your way to Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stop by on Lake Superior shores for an unearthly scene. The water is still, the air quiet, the sun magnificent in its last strokes of the day. Who knew a lake sunset could be so...
Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful,...
Isola di Capri NA IT, Via Capodimonte, 14, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy
It’s hard to say what’s the biggest draw at Capri Palace Hotel & Spa, a whitewashed retreat overlooking the Gulf of Naples with 68 rooms that blend stylish minimalism with beach-chic comfort. As the name implies, wellness junkies...
Dolomite Mountains, 38032 Canazei, Trentino, Italy
Every summer in the Dolomite range of northern Italy, mountain bikers and road cyclists pass grazing cows and bleating sheep as they circumnavigate the Sella Massif, an imposing limestone rock formation that rises 10,000 feet. In July, Experience...
Carretera Ecenica Sn, Playa la Ropa, 40895 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
Guests who lounge too long on the Viceroy Zihuatanejo’s La Ropa beach can find instant relief at the resort’s six-room spa, which features a sunburn-soothing treatment of freshly picked aloe vera, Baja lavender, and organic chamomile. Nearby,...
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Jiuzhaigou, Aba, Sichuan, China, 623400
Jiuzhaigou Valley (or Jiuzhaigou National Park) is located in Sichuan, China. It is one of the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This is the longest hiking experience I've ever had - it took me two days to finish every part of the park! However, I...
55 Luftballoons took off before the sun came up over the stunning landscape of Cappadocia Turkey. The landscape was beautiful to see from above, however I think I was more in awe of a sky full of balloons which felt like such a unique experience.
Jalan Dewi Sartika No. 1, Tuban, Kuta, Tuban, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
While the food and drink to be had at the Boardwalk Restaurant is high quality, the contemporary tapas are complemented by live entertainment, ranging from beachside acrobatics, to fire dances, to musical performances. The menu features...
Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
Λίμνη Βουλιαγμένης, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
For a rejuvenating hot soak, head to Lake Vouliagmeni. Contrary to its murky appearance, the minerals in this spa are constantly being replenished by the upwelling of water from springs below. Known among Greeks for its therapeutic properties, a...
Oia 847 02, Greece
Imagine sitting in your own private jacuzzi sipping Greek wine, while the shops, restaurants, and homes in the village of Oia are bustling with people and lit with their warm glows. It is from the balcony of the Endless Blue Suite at Aspaki Hotel...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The five-star Riffelalp Resort, which opened in 1884 and subsequently became a playground for the rich and famous, enjoys an enviable location in the heart of Switzerland’s Gornergrat skiing and hiking district. The setting borders a stone pine...
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
São Miguel Island, Portugal
Santa Bárbara beach, on the north coast of São Miguel Island, is known by the local surfers as one of the best spots to surf – mainly because of the waves and perfect surfing conditions. Also known as Areais, it is an excellent beach break with...
1, Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Left to right: ice lemon tea, tea milkshake, Teh Tarik (or 'stretched tea'). Just three of the many choices you can find at the Cameron Valley Tea House in the Publika shopping mall. The best thing about the Teh Tarik is that it's bottomless,...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
I love the sea. One of my favorite things to do on the road is take my camera and my tripod and wade out into the ocean where I can be on my own in total peace. Malaysia's Perhentian Islands offer some of the most incredible beach vistas in the...
