Relais & Chateaux Grand Chefs Dinner
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Highlights from the 3rd annual Relais & Chateaux Grand Chefs Dinner in London.
1 Old Billingsgate Walk (Riverside, 16 Lower Thames St, Billingsgate, London EC3R 6DX, UK
Attending the third annual Relais & Chateaux Grand Chef Dinner felt like being at a star-studded reality cooking show. Teams of chefs worked in pop-up pod kitchens just steps away from the dinner tables so guests could watch all of the cooking...
London, UK
The iconic, red, open-topped double-decker London bus might be touristy but it's a great way to see the city, especially if it's your first visit. When Relais & Chateaux flew in more than 40 of its grand chefs from around the globe they first...
London, UK
Michael White of NYC's acclaimed restaurant Marea was one of 46 chefs who gathered on April 22, 2013 in London for Relais & Chateaux's third Dîner des Grand Chefs at Old Billingsgate. The black tie gala brought together chefs from 13 different...
6 Park St, London SE1, UK
No visit to London ever goes by without a stop at Neal's Yard Dairy. Neal's has two shops (in London I'm a fan of the Borough Market location) and I often go to taste my way through the 70-some cheeses they sources from cheesemakers in farms...
Oxford, UK
Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons epitomizes British countryside elegance and was the perfect setting for a brunch that showcased the UK's best ingredients. The 46 Relais & Chateaux grand chefs had the opportunity to sample the region's best cheeses,...
Church Rd, Great Milton, Oxford OX44 7PD, UK
What's the best way to spend the morning before a star chef dinner? By feasting on brunch at the beautiful Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons of course. Since the 46 Relais & Chateaux grand chefs would be busy cooking at night, they were treated to a...
London, UK
When most people think of Relais & Chateaux, they think of great hotels. But the brand is also synonymous with great restaurants. As of 2013, Relais & Chateaux had 163 grand chefs. To showcase their talents, a grand chefs dinner event was...
