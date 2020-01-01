Rejsegruppen Athen

Where are you going?
Odeon of Herod Atticus

Every summer, the Athens Festival brings world-class performances to an unorthodox range of venues across town. The most impressive is this Roman amphitheater beneath the Acropolis, where Maria Callas, Frank Sinatra and ballerina Sylvie Guillem...
Parliament House

Athens 105 57, Greece
In front of the Parliament House in Athens, the Evzones, an infantry unit of the Greek Army, guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Evzones wear traditional Greek red and blue uniforms. The changing of the guards takes place every hour and...
Acropolis

Acropolis, Athens 116 36, Greece
Obviously, you can’t visit Athens without climbing up “the rock” (as locals fondly call the Acropolis) to commune with its crowning glory: the Parthenon. Although visible from most places in the city, getting up close to one of...
Athens

Athens, Greece
Two traditional dishes found in Greece are the famous "Giros", which can be made of beef or chicken and dressed with the fresh white "Tzatziki" sauce. then we have "Souvlaki" which are skewers of meat (pork, lamb or chicken) seasoned with...
Rosina Perfumery

Giannitsopoulou 6, Athina 166 74, Greece
With lines of exclusive scents and Greek silk products, this cute shop is a hidden gem along the coast south of Athen's city center. The family-run perfumery is carrying out their Egyptian grandfather's legacy of providing unique scents to new...
Roman Agora

Polignotou 3, Athina 105 55, Greece
It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to...
Kolonaki

Kolonaki, Athens 106 75, Greece
Kolonaki is Athens's affluent and posh neighborhood, and the access point to scaling Lycabettus Mountain. Kolonaki is a stunning contrast to nearby neighborhoods like Exarcheia and Omonia; this is where the elite hang out, and instead of graffiti...
Parthenon

Athens 105 58, Greece

You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...

La Trocha del Boyero

Calle Abel Rodríguez, Provincia de Alajuela, Atenas, Costa Rica
If this place looks like a secret foodie destinations tucked away in the jungles of Costa Rica, that's because it actually is. La Trocha del Boyero is the creation of a lovely husband and wife duo that focus on delectable dishes involving shrimp,...
Parque Central de Atenas

Alajuela Province, Atenas, Costa Rica
Parque Central de Atenas is the heart of this tiny Costa Rica town. It's the perfect place to take a walk, sit and relax, read a book, or just watch the locals meander by during their daily activities. The park is surrounded by shops and eateries...
Ancient Agora of Athens

Adrianou 24, Athina 105 55, Greece
It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to...
Panathenaic Stadium

Leof. Vasileos Konstantinou, Athina 116 35, Greece
Built in the 4th century B.C.E., rebuilt for the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, and refurbished for the 2004 Athens Olympics, this horseshoe stadium now serves as the finish line for the Athens Marathon. For centuries, nude male athletes...
Exarcheia

Exarcheia, Athens 106 81, Greece
Exarcheia is the most unique neighborhood in Athens, by far. It's not for everyone. It's gritty, graffiti-laden, and crawling with punk rock kids who are far more harmless than they appear. But behind its rough exterior you'll find a dozen...
Kafenio

Delicious Greek food? Check. Warm and friendly location? Check. Wood stove piping away in the corner? Check! If you're going to binge on mezethes (small plates of traditional food) and then indulge in some tsipouro (pomace brandy), Kafenio is the...
Monastiraki Flea Market

Ifestou 2, Athina 105 55, Greece
Centered around a flea market, Monastiraki Square is busy with musicians, beggars, street performers, and tourists. Sometimes you'll hear fireworks going off here, for no particular reason. Sometimes there'll be full-on drum circles. The...
Erechtheion

Acropolis District, Athens 105 58, Greece
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. According to legend, the ancient gods battled it out to become Athens' patron deity. The showdown came after the Phoenicians founded a city at a giant rock near the Aegean some two and a half million years...
Brettos Bar

Kidathineon 41, Athina 105 58, Greece
With its walls of colorful glass bottles, this charming little bar can be elusive—nestled deep in downtown Athens, in the warren of streets that make up the Plaka. Day or night, Brettos (pronounced Vrettos in Greek) is frequented by locals...
Delphi, Delfoi

Delphi 330 54, Greece
The belly button of the world lies eighty miles northwest of Athens, where the southern slope of Mount Parnassus, cut deeply by cascades feeding the River Pleistos, drops precipitously into the Gulf of Corinth. High above the ravine in a cleft...
Stadium at Olympia

Olympia 270 65, Greece
Located in the western Peloponnese, Olympia is home to the most important athletic event of our time, the Olympic Games. Come see the Stadium, where the first Olympic Games were held. It's often considered the most important ancient site in Greece...
Ancient Olympia

Dio-Olympos 270 65, Greece
Even the most experienced visitor of ancient ruins has to think Olympia is pretty cool. To walk beneath the arched entrance to the original Olympic stadium? How can you not take your place at the ancient starting line as if you're about to sprint...
Plaka

Plaka, Athens, Greece
We picked up some gyros to-go during our stroll through the historic Plaka neighborhood below the Acropolis. Thespidos street was particularly memorable for the cafe we stopped at and discovering Brettos bar, which we decided to come back to enjoy...
