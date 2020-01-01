Reasons to Fall in Love with Sonoma County
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
Sonoma County is a favorite area for Californians. Its small towns, wineries, hills, funky restaurants, and nature (from the valley to the ocean) make it a region worth getting to know.
353 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The Healdsburg downtown is beautiful, but can feel a little repetitive - gorgeous tasting room, local art gallery, gourmet restaurant ... repeat. The One World Fair Trade store is very different - it's a global department store of jewelry pottery,...
214 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
After a day spent floating down the Russian River, happy hour at Mateo's hit the spot. We grabbed seats at the colorful bar and ordered tacones stuffed with olive oil guacamole and black bean puree with homemade chorizo. I paired the food with a...
23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
The Cornerstone Gardens have to be the coolest place in the California wine country! Located at the gateway of the Sonoma and Napa Valleys this unique venue offers cutting edge landscape design, boutique shopping, art galleries, wine, and gourmet...
450 W Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
Ramekins Culinary is a great spot located in downtown Sonoma with a wide variety of activities including a cooking school, but it is also a B&B. It has a beautiful terrace for meals outside.
107 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
There are numerous wonderful wine tasting locations in Healdsburg. It is both possible and enjoyable to spend an afternoon walking around the square meandering from tasting to tasting. A small gem of a tasting room just a block off the square is...
23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
Cornerstone Sonoma is a collection of shops, galleries, and gardens that offers an unusual experience in the Sonoma wine country. The series of walk-through gardens showcase the work of some of the world's best landscape architects and designers....
1166 Asti Ridge Rd, Cloverdale, CA 95425, USA
The KOA campground just outside of Cloverdale, California, is one beautiful place to relax. And when you don't feel like just kicking back, you can hop in your car and experience top-notch wine tasting at Alexander Valley's many wineries nestled...
