Reasons to Belize
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
For when you've got to find a reason.
Belize
In the Orange Walk district, in Northern Belize, lies one of the largest Maya ruins in the country: Lamanai. It is accessible by road but I arrived after a one-hour boat ride up the New River. The name “Lamanai” is roughly translated...
Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
Formerly Belcampo.
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife...
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Big Cay Bokel, Belize
Located at the southern end of Turneffe Atoll, not far from Southern Lagoon and a variety of wonderful dive sites, the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel is just one of the many in the extensive reef system that guards mainland Belize. Hire a local to...
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
This understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every...
North of the bridge, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, Belize
The table in the foreground is part of the Ak'Bol café, where one can eat healthy food for good prices--lots of vegetarian food, smoothies, and coconut French toast. At the end of the pier is the location for yoga. I went on a Wednesday, which was...
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
San Ignacio, Chaa Creek Road, Belize
Often referred to as Belize's original eco-lodge, Chaa Creek opened in 1981 as a simple rain forest hotel. In the decades since, it has become one of the country's most popular options for upscale jungle accommodations, winning awards for its...
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
