Raw travel

Sushi is the food I love most in this world and am always on the lookout for new places to try. I hope to get to try all the restaurants in this list.
8-chōme-2-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0023, Japan
Learning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut...
2170 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
San Francisco gets a lot of great seafood and there are a ton of sushi restaurants, but when it comes to rolls there aren't that many places that knock your socks off. Blowfish Sushi to Die For in the Mission District will blow your mind with...
207 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Nobu is world renowned for his restaurants located all over the world, many in some of the ritziest locales, so no one was more surprised than me to learn that there is one in San Diego. Located in the Hard Rock Hotel, it is a beautiful spot at...
Kanaya, Futtsu, Chiba 299-1861, Japan
The Fish is an enormous complex on the Chiba side of Tokyo Bay. While the restaurant attracts tour buses, they are dropping off Japanese diners and shoppers, not Westerners. The restaurant serves impeccably fresh seafood, and the marketplace...
Royal Hawaiian Center, 2233 Kalakaua Ave Suite 304, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Satisfy your sushi cravings at Doraku Sushi. This reasonably-priced Japanese restaurant's owner is the son of Benihana's founder and located on busy Kalakaua Avenue—right in the middle of the action. Feast your eyes on this ahi poke: local tuna,...
Yoshi-Sushi is located in Osaka's Tsuruhashi neighborhood, adjacent to the wholesale fish market. It opens for business at 6am and caters mostly to fish buyers and sellers, who eat here before, during, or after work. Unlike Tokyo's Tsukiji, there...
104-0061, Japan
This glitzy shopping district in the city center is home to department stores and shopping malls like Ginza Six and Tokyu Ginza Plaza. There are many Michelin-starred restaurants for sushi, tempura, and kaiseki, as well as classic bars such as...
5547 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
I wrestled with even posting this highlight, since this is hands down the best sushi joint in Chicago. It's up north, it's BYOB, it plays only music from the 80's, you can get reservations at the drop of a hat, the sushi chefs are personable, they...
722 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Located across the street from the Paramount Theatre, Dragonfish Asian Cafe is an ideal stop for happy hour and pre-theater drinks and snacks. The Asian-fusion menu features sushi alongside Korean and Vietnamese dishes. Happy hour goes from 3 to 6...
R. Farme de Amoedo, 34 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-020, Brazil
My traveling companions and I had a dinner reservation elsewhere in Ipanema, but when a storm hit that evening with strong winds and pelting rain, we took cover in the first restaurant we stumbled in to (soaking wet)—just a block from Ipanema...
11041 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052, USA
A casual sushi mainstay, I Love Sushi has been a date go-to for as long as anyone can remember. Great for business lunches, too, thanks to long private booths that can hold a group or allow plenty of space to lay out paperwork, I Love Sushi can...
51 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
From the "Metropolitan" sumo roll, which is tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado with creamy spicy and eel sauce in a soy wrap, to the "Miami" roll, which is yellowtail topped with scallion, avocado, srirracha sauce in a soy wrapper or just straight up...
Jalan Pantai Tengah, Pantai Tengah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
When on Langkawi, an island with a thriving fishing community, it's always a good idea to eat some fresh fish. While it may not seem intuitive to order Japanese food in Malaysia, you won't be disappointed at Unkaizan. Order exclusively off the...
622 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Don’t come to Nobuo expecting rice and sushi rolls. What you’ll find instead is fresh, mind-blowing sashimi—like hamachi with grapefruit, avocado, and white truffle ponzu—and heartier bites including fried shrimp,...
517 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Another restaurant on the food-filled 15th Avenue strip of Capitol Hill, Liberty Sushi has a bit of an identity crisis: is it a café, a bar, or a sushi joint? Maybe it doesn’t matter, since all are delicious. During the day, they serve Stumptown...
130 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
The Nest Lounge and Café is a cool, poolside lounge that has great bites and fun boat drinks to enhance your pool time experience in one of their cabana alcoves. In the winter stop by for après-ski because their happy hour features fantastic deals...
Japan, 〒107-6301 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Akasaka, 5 Chome−3, 赤坂5-3-1 105-1 赤坂サカス内Bizタワー1F
Spanish cuisine, particularly tapas, is very popular in Tokyo, perhaps because of its similarities to Japanese culinary culture—a focus on fresh ingredients, simple but elegant presentation, and small portion sizes that allow diners to sample many...
542 A Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
God, I love this place. Like, I seriously LOVE it. Its central location and hip ambiance make it a great destination kind of spot. Grab drinks during happy hour then hit this place up...then grab more drinks! There are plenty of bars in the area...
