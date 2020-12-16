Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ramen Shops Around the World

Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
From NYC to Hong Kong to Tokyo to London and some spots in between, an RTW tour of the world in ramen soup.
Save Place

Xi'an Famous Foods

My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
More Details >
Save Place

Shinjuku

2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
More Details >
Save Place

Ippudo NY

65 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
The melodious invitations of “irasshaimase” (“welcome”) from all the staff at Ippudo NY as I walked into the restaurant quickly transported me back to Japan although I must admit it seemed to me slightly dissonant, almost...
More Details >
Save Place

Wagamama

riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
More Details >
Save Place

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
More Details >
Save Place

Kirimachi Ramen

3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
This little storefront in north beach is now home to both a Cajun popup and a ramen popup; a mini food court!
More Details >
Save Place

Toki Underground

1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Drawing on the concept of a Hakata Ramen shop, where he worked in for a year in Taipei, Taiwan, chef-owner Erik Bruner-Yang has made Toki one of the coolest additions to the emerging H Street scene in northeast Washington, D.C. Edgy, hip, scruffy,...
More Details >
Save Place

Monta Ramen

5030 Spring Mountain Rd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Monta Ramen is the best of both worlds—reasonably priced, and a widely thought of as the best ramen in Las Vegas. The menu is simple and straightforward, the dishes authentic and executed well, and the restaurant has a friendly and relaxed...
More Details >
Save Place

Cocolo Ramen

Gipsstraße 3, 10119 Berlin, Germany
To put it bluntly: If you like ramen and you’re in Berlin, Cocolo is a must. There are two locations thanks to an opening in Kreuzberg, but the Mitte original is worth seeking out for its authentic, Japanese-style ambience. Located next...
More Details >
Save Place

Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

2057 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
The strip of Sawtelle Boulevard between La Grange and Tennessee avenues is a hotbed of spots with unbelievable Asian cuisine, and Tsujita LA is no exception. The noodle house has two specialties: tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen. The former relies on a...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without