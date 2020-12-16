Raise Your Glass to Australia

Ask John Clifford of International Travel Management where to go in Australia, and don’t be surprised if he sends you to a vineyard. The itinerary he created for AFAR Journeys includes both the Yarra Valley and the Barossa Valley, two of the country’s famous wine regions, but there are also opportunities to explore Melbourne, and natural attractions from the Penguin Parade to Kangaroo Island. To read more about John’s itinerary and other trips to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.