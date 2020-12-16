Where are you going?
Raise Your Glass to Australia

Sponsored by Tourism Australia
Ask John Clifford of International Travel Management where to go in Australia, and don’t be surprised if he sends you to a vineyard. The itinerary he created for AFAR Journeys includes both the Yarra Valley and the Barossa Valley, two of the country’s famous wine regions, but there are also opportunities to explore Melbourne, and natural attractions from the Penguin Parade to Kangaroo Island. To read more about John’s itinerary and other trips to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.
Flinders Street Station

Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
"I'll meet you under the clocks." It's a phrase you'll hear thrown around Melbourne by locals all the time, but what does it mean? Flinders Street Station is not only a Australian icon but it's Melbourne's heart. Being the Metropolitan train hub,...
Australian Centre for the Moving Image

Federation Square, Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
If your first day in Melbourne took you to many of its Victorian and Edwardian masterpieces, your second day provides opportunities to experience its exciting cultural scene today. The Australian Centre for the Moving Image on Federation Square is...
Yarra Valley

Tarrawarra Abbey, Tarrawarra VIC 3775, Australia
An hour outside of Melbourne, you’ll find one of Australia’s great wine regions, the Yarra Valley. John’s itinerary includes two days in the area noted for producing world-class chardonnay, pinot noir, and sparkling wines. You’ll stay at the...
Appellation

Seppeltsfield Rd & Stonewell Rd, Marananga SA 5355, Australia
John loves good food as much as he does good wine, and after the Yarra Valley, you’ll continue on to South Australia’s Barossa Valley, where John will make sure you arrive in time for dinner at Appellation at The Louise (the luxury lodge where you...
Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia
After the culinary and wine scenes of the Barossa Valley, you’ll continue on to Kangaroo Island, where you’ll have opportunities to explore the natural wonders of this island along the southern coast of Australia. At Seal Bay, you’ll be able to...
