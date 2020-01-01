Rainy Day Soup
On a rainy day in any destination, all you really want is a piping hot bowl of soup. Every culture has their own variety, from Vietnamese pho to Thai Tom Yum to Hungarian borscht to German potato to French onion to Jewish matzo ball soup. So cozy up with a thick sweater and grab a spoon.
51 Old Airport Rd, Singapore 390051
Food is an obsession in Singapore, and eating here is like a sport. When Singapore's king of hawker food, K.F. Seetoh, takes you on a food crawl, you know you're in for a serious challenge. Our first of five food center stops was Old Airport Road...
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
35 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Located in the heart of NYC's bustling Union Square neighborhood and opened in 2010, ABC Kitchen is exquisite in every sense — its decor, its farm-to-table menu, and its undeniably delightful ambiance. Another restaurant from Jean-Georges...
Visiting the Polish Home Association's restaurant takes some advance planning, because it's only open to the public on Fridays. But where else are you ever going to get to try pickle soup? Every Friday, you can buy a one-day "temporary membership"...
3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
The Wise Sons Deli menu claims that the Matzo Ball soup is "better than your Bubbies" I didn't have a Bubbie, but I did have this soup and it was...delicious. Savory broth with dill and the big ball had the consistency of polenta. My friend has...
50 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019, USA
There's nothing like an evening at the Ritz-Carlton, but it's nothing like people think. Of course there's the glamorous element with its in-house La Prairie Spa and mouth watering delicacies from their hotel restaurant, the Auden, but it's luxury...
14865 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing, AK 99572, USA
Alaska is a beautiful state. It seemed no matter where we drove there were gorgeous views of mountains, forest, or waterways, and often wild anaimals. On our way from Anchorage to Homer we stopped at Gwin's Lodge for lunch. I love good sea food...
Central America
Soup is a Monday tradition in Nicaragua. Why Mondays? Because that's when everybody is recovering from a weekend of drinking, dancing, and partying, and needs to get over their resaca (hangover). You can get different kinds of soup - chicken,...
Calle Plateros 334, Cusco 0000, Peru
All along the square and branching streets of Cusco are restaurants that serve Western-style and Peruvian meals. The meals are hearty and meaty. However, if one is craving warm soup in characteristically simple surroundings, Kintaro is the stop....
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Baxter St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Flee the crowds in central Chinatown for an authentic and inexpensive Vietnamese or Thai meal on Baxter Street, which is lined with several eateries. Here on this quiet side street, no-frill restaurants are filled with locals enjoying flavorful...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
8400 Ostend, Belgium
First thing when we got out from the underground parking was to be hit by the smell and sight of street food, in the harbor area. They only take cash so I could not wait to find an ATM to get some of the delicious looking food. I have never had...
Hallgrímstorg 101, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
You can’t miss Hallgrímskirkja, Reykjavík’s 240-foot-tall, rocket-shaped church, which soars above the city skyline and is illuminated at night. Designed by famed national architect Guðjón Samúelsson in 1937, and inspired less by outer space than...
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Hong Kong, 尖沙咀廣東道30號306
Before visiting Hong Kong, a foodie friend had warned me that the Michelin-starred restaurants weren't all that. Food just as good was to be had from the hole-in-the-wall joints, and splurging was pointless. I was on the hunt for something I had...
27 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Pho bo (beef soup) is traditionally made in the south but this bowl we had in Ha Noi was great. Green onions, noodles, thin strips of meat, an egg, and some tasty crunchy thing... mmm
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Souper Jenny is a neighborhood cafe devoted to—you guessed it—soup. It offers six soups, two sandwiches, and a handful of salads daily, which change by the week. Local favorites include the chili and chicken tortilla soup. Vegetarian, vegan, and...
85-1 Chebu-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
A steaming bowl of ginseng chicken soup is just what the doctor ordered—no matter what ails you—and To Sok Chon is Seoul’s top spot. Each portion contains an entire boiled chicken, accompanied by roots and herbs. Despite the quantity, you’ll hear...
