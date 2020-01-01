Rabat trip plan 1
Collected by Santiago M
Wandering around Rabat, trying to get to the waterfront, we stumbled upon this cemetery which turned out to be enormous and mysterious, with tombstones literally stacked upon one another and tumbling all the way down to the sea. Tens of thousands...
Kasbah of the Udayas, Rabat, Morocco
This picture of a young girl walking down a street perfectly captured the laidback atmosphere within the walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat. More than any other city or village we visited in Morocco, the Kasbah of Udayas was not touristy...
Rabat has been Morocco's capital since 1912, but holds a longer and much-storied history. Its imposing fortified kasbah was a center of power for centuries, and was once home to the infamous Barbary pirates. The city has a compact and relaxed...
