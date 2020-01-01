Quintana Roo
Collected by Liz Steblay
List View
Map View
Save Place
Carretera a Punta Sam Km 5.2 Manzana 9 Lote 3 SM 2, Zona Continental de Isla Mujeres, 77440 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancun has 30+ spa resorts, so couples in search of a treatment-whether solo or simultaneous-have plenty of options. Beyond typical spa services, there are also unique treatments reflecting local culture. Temazcal, for example, is a pre-HIspanic...
Save Place
Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa Del Carmen Km. 48, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Cancun is an incredibly popular spot for destination weddings, and the reasons why are obvious: the setting is gorgeous, accommodations for out-of-town guests are abundant and typically affordable, and service tends to be exceptional. If you've...
Save Place
Tulum Municipality, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Save Place
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
Save Place
Carretera Federal 307 Cancún-Puerto Morelos, Mza. 01 Lote 1-02, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
One of the newest - and most popular - attractions to hit these shores, "Xoximilco Cancun," is a floating fiesta, offering entertainment, colorful anecdotes, history, good food and drink - and three hours of sheer delight. Thanks to the...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
For hundreds of years, Mexico’s ancient cultures have employed the temazcál, a purifying steam bath intended to heal the body and cleanse the mind and soul. Unlike steam baths or sweat lodges of other indigenous cultures, the temazcál was used...
Save Place
Av. Benito Juárez, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
While planning a solo trip to Mexico, one is generally warned, "Don't talk to strangers." The truth of the matter is that the "strangers," or locals as I like to call them, know all the details of what to do, and most importantly, what to eat. So...
Save Place
Boulevard Kukulcan KM 13 , LOCAL 410 y 411A, Benito Juárez, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Beginning right at the entrance to downtown Cancún (kilometer 0, where the median is also home to a spacious outdoor gym) and tracing the Hotel Zone’s entire northern stretch, this wide, red-paved path is a favorite for runners,...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Save Place
Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever