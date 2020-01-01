Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Quintana Roo

Collected by Liz Steblay
List View
Map View
Save Place

Cancun's Spas

Carretera a Punta Sam Km 5.2 Manzana 9 Lote 3 SM 2, Zona Continental de Isla Mujeres, 77440 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancun has 30+ spa resorts, so couples in search of a treatment-whether solo or simultaneous-have plenty of options. Beyond typical spa services, there are also unique treatments reflecting local culture. Temazcal, for example, is a pre-HIspanic...
More Details >
Save Place

Mayan Palace Riviera Maya

Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa Del Carmen Km. 48, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Cancun is an incredibly popular spot for destination weddings, and the reasons why are obvious: the setting is gorgeous, accommodations for out-of-town guests are abundant and typically affordable, and service tends to be exceptional. If you've...
More Details >
Save Place

Tulum Municipality, Quintana Roo

Tulum Municipality, Quintana Roo, Mexico
In early April, I spent a week on a yoga retreat at Amansala in Tulum, Mexico. We had four hours of yoga and Pilates practice a day, and I spent the rest of my time on the beach, swimming in the ocean, reading books (I finished Gabrielle...
More Details >
Save Place

Amansala Eco-Chic Resort

Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Xoximilco Cancun

Carretera Federal 307 Cancún-Puerto Morelos, Mza. 01 Lote 1-02, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
One of the newest - and most popular - attractions to hit these shores, "Xoximilco Cancun," is a floating fiesta, offering entertainment, colorful anecdotes, history, good food and drink - and three hours of sheer delight. Thanks to the...
More Details >
Save Place

Temazcál

Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
For hundreds of years, Mexico’s ancient cultures have employed the temazcál, a purifying steam bath intended to heal the body and cleanse the mind and soul. Unlike steam baths or sweat lodges of other indigenous cultures, the temazcál was used...
More Details >
Save Place

Parque Fundadores

Av. Benito Juárez, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
While planning a solo trip to Mexico, one is generally warned, "Don't talk to strangers." The truth of the matter is that the "strangers," or locals as I like to call them, know all the details of what to do, and most importantly, what to eat. So...
More Details >
Save Place

Ciclopista

Boulevard Kukulcan KM 13 , LOCAL 410 y 411A, Benito Juárez, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Beginning right at the entrance to downtown Cancún (kilometer 0, where the median is also home to a spacious outdoor gym) and tracing the Hotel Zone’s entire northern stretch, this wide, red-paved path is a favorite for runners,...
More Details >
Save Place

Cancún Underwater Museum

Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
More Details >
Save Place

Cirque du soleil JOYA

Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Cirque du Soleil's only resident troupe outside of Las Vegas and Orlando opened in 2014, kicking off yet another stellar attraction for visitors to Cancun and the Riviera Maya. The colorful 70-minute performance - which has been dubbed JOYÀ -...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World