Quick Escape to Montauk

Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
Ruschmeyer's

161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA

It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....

The Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
First built in 1967, the Surf Lodge has been a destination for surfers, artists, and musicians for decades. Today's Surf Lodge has kept that bohemian spirit, creating a breezy boutique for savoring Montauk's simple pleasures: sunsets, fishing,...
Navy Beach

16 Navy Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
Blessed with a brilliant beachfront location, Navy Beach is the spot where locals and in-the-know visitors come to watch the sun set from one of the best vantage points in town. With live music, comfy sunbeds and dishes like Soy-glazed Goldeneye...
South Edison

17 S Edison St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
South Edison never disappoints, with an always-reliable selection of oysters and the best raw bar in town. Their porgy a la plancha is a vision on a plate prepared with maitake mushroom, corn purée, jalapeño and micro ruby radish. Other standouts...
