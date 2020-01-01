Quebec City trip
Collected by Emile Farrage
Under 20 minutes by car from Québec City (or, if you are feeling ambitious, less than an hour by bike, with most of the ride on a well-maintained path), Chute-Montmorency (Montmorency Falls) is the area's most impressive natural wonder. If...
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century...
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
There's not much you can get for $1.50, but a baby ice cream cone at Canadian Maple Delights, or Les Délices de l'érable. I bought myself a scoop of the maple cookie flavor as a reward for wandering the narrow streets of the walled city. You'll...
Ile d'Orléans is often dubbed the "Garden of Quebec City", and not without reason. The entire island is pretty much covered in farms, fields and delicious produce that would normally belong in a n epicurean's dreams. It's all real, though. Fresh...
With much of northern Quebec covered by boreal forest (or Taiga, as otherwise known), chefs Jean-Luc Boulay (of Saint Amour fame) and the young Arnaud Marchand have built a truly seasonal, local restaurant highlighting the exceptional products of...
The first church to stand in the middle of the Place-Royale was built in 1688. After being severely damaged during the British siege of the city in 1759, Notre-Dame-des-Victoires was reconstructed on the same site. It has been remodeled and...
The Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré (Sanctuaire de Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré) lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Québec City. The soaring Gothic structure you see today was completed in 1926, but the earliest chapel to Saint Anne at the site...
Just over a half hour from Québec City, the Canyon Sainte-Anne offers a taste of the wilder side of the province. The principal attraction in this deep, forested gorge is the 74-meter (243-foot) Sainte-Anne waterfall. Suspension bridges and...
A little beyond the city walls, and just a few blocks from the Musée National des Beaux-Arts de Québec and the Plains of Abraham, Avenue Cartier offers a different shopping experience than what you'll find in Old Town. This is a part...
