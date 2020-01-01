QUEBEC CITY
Collected by Louise
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
8 Rue Saint Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Occupying a 17th-century wharf and cannon battery alongside three other 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Québec’s Old Port, Auberge Saint-Antoine is a history buff’s dream. During the restoration and construction...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
34 Rue St - Louis, Québec, QC G1R 4P3, Canada
Aux Anciens Canadiens in Upper Town is a venerable favorite among Québec City's restaurants. It opened in 1966 though the building it's in is almost three centuries older than that, having been built in 1676. It's easy to...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
310 Rue Saint-Roch, Québec, QC G1K 6S2, Canada
When I say that La Barberie is Québec’s coolest hangout I’m really not exaggerating. I promise! For starters, there is no food on the menu snacks (at least on the day I visited). This is actually not a bad thing because you can just bring your own...
179 Grande Allée Ouest, Québec, QC G1R 2H1, Canada
This sprawling museum is located in four buildings near Battlefields Park—the most recent of them, the Pierre Lassonde pavilion, opened in 2016 and was designed by starchitect Rem Koolhaas's OMA. The 25,000 works in its permanent collection...
49 Rue d'Auteuil, Québec, QC G1R 4C2, Canada
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
5300 Boulevard Sainte-Anne, Québec, QC G1C 1S1, Canada
Under 20 minutes by car from Québec City (or, if you are feeling ambitious, less than an hour by bike, with most of the ride on a well-maintained path), Chute-Montmorency (Montmorency Falls) is the area's most impressive natural wonder. If...
Quebec City, QC, Canada
The province of Quebec is notorious for its quaint, picturesque villages. The compact forests and the thousands of lakes in the Laurentides region certainly make for the picture-perfect Canadian postcard, including the beautiful lakeside chapel in...
Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 5J5, Canada
Overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the Terrasse Dufferin (Dufferin Terrace) runs along the top of a cliff, some 200 feet above the Lower Town, and is presided over by the grande dame hotel Fairmont Le Château Frontenac. The terrace was...
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at. Naturally, this...
634 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P8, Canada
Located in Old Quebec City, Érico is part chocolate museum and part retail store. The museum part is small but interesting. Displays educate visitors on how cocoa is harvested, fermented, roasted, ground, and turned into chocolate. There are also...
