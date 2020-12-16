Quebec City
Collected by Clair
Where to go Quebec City 2016
Save Place
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
Save Place
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Atop Cap Diamant (Cape Diamond), at the city's highest point, the Citadelle overlooks Old Québec, the St. Lawrence River, and the Plains of Abraham. There have been defensive structures here as early as the French period—in fact, the location of...
Save Place
179 Grande Allée Ouest, Québec, QC G1R 2H1, Canada
This sprawling museum is located in four buildings near Battlefields Park—the most recent of them, the Pierre Lassonde pavilion, opened in 2016 and was designed by starchitect Rem Koolhaas's OMA. The 25,000 works in its permanent collection...
Save Place
4 Rue du Parloir, Québec, QC G1R 4M5, Canada
Perhaps the most picturesque street in Old Quebec, the Rue du Parloir is a tiny lane that connects the Convent of the Ursulines to the main Rue St Louis. As with most cities, come early in the morning or late in the afternoon to find the street...
Save Place
When noting the most picturesque streets in Quebec City, it would be crazy to leave out the cobblestoned streets of the lower part of Vieux Quebec. Rue Sainte Pierre meanders close to the original harbor for the fort, and maintains many of the...
Save Place
A stroll up the lovely Rue des Grisons on a sunny day will lead you directly to the Citadelle du Quebec, complete with the ruins of the old military structure and sweeping views over the Old City. You can even seen all the cruise ships that have...
Save Place
699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
Save Place
27 Rue Couillard, Québec, QC G1R 3T4, Canada
Tucked quietly away from the main tourist sites, the small Epicerie de la rue Couillard offers beautiful breads and specialty meats, along with a great selection of regional cheeses --- altogether, a great one-stop-shop to grab everything you need...
Save Place
52 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H4, Canada
Food of the Quebec region centers on game—bison, deer, and even rabbit. Braving the bus-loads of fall-leaf-seeking tourists, find a table on the terrace at Le Lapin Saute to enjoy the house-made charcuterie platter. Loaded down with braised duck...
Save Place
17 Rue Saint-Stanislas, Québec, QC G1R 4G7, Canada
Plating in groups of three, Chef Stephane Roth pushes the limits of the gastronomic pleasures of the Quebec region with his series of highly curated tasting menus. Only open for dinner, and with a very small but gorgeous dining room, it's...
Save Place
310 Rue Saint-Roch, Québec, QC G1K 6S2, Canada
When I say that La Barberie is Québec’s coolest hangout I’m really not exaggerating. I promise! For starters, there is no food on the menu snacks (at least on the day I visited). This is actually not a bad thing because you can just bring your own...
Save Place
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at. Naturally, this...
Save Place
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
Save Place
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
Save Place
49 Rue d'Auteuil, Québec, QC G1R 4C2, Canada
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
Save Place
The place to be right now and every February is Québec; specifically at the 60th Winter Carnaval de Québec. And if you're a fan of winter fun and ice buildings, this bit of info is for you. Bonhomme, the larger-than-life Carnaval mascot lives in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25