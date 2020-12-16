Québec
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
Oui, mon ami, you should get a French phrasebook before coming here--but remember, this is not France, and it's not just 'French Canada"--it's Québec, and it's decidedly and proudly "Québecois." All the conveniences of North America, but you're definitely 'not in Kansas anymore'...
32 Avenue Bégin, Lévis, QC G6Y 4B8, Canada
One of the best views of Québec City is from the water; take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence river from the base of the old city across to Lévis. (A round-trip is a relaxing half-hour at most.) Looking back at Québec, you'll agree with...
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
From the observation deck of Montréal's Olympic Tower, almost sixty stories up (574ft/175m), look down at this stingray/spaceship-inspired structure. It's the Biodôme. Originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, it was converted in...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
4141 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 3N7, Canada
Leaning over the stadium built for the 1976 Olympics, La Tour de Montréal is the world's tallest inclined structure: 574ft/175m tall and audaciously pitched at 45 degrees... Take a funicular to the top for views over the St. Lawrence River and the...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
Americas
About two-and-a-half hours NE of Québec City, take a ferry from the Charlevoix coast to the Île-aux-Coudres, a 7x3 mile (11x5km) island in the St.-Lawrence. Here the wide river becomes an arm of the sea; belugas ply the brackish waters. Settled by...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
From the top of Mont Royal (the city's namesake), you get this view over downtown and the St. Lawrence River. Frederick Law Olmstead (the same guy who designed New York's Central Park), laid out the public park—including "the Mountain," the city's...
1981 Avenue McGill College, Montréal, QC H3A 3C1, Canada
In the middle of Montréal, walking up Avenue McGill College toward the Mountain, you can't help but run into the 65-person polyurethane sculpture "La Foule Illuminée" ("The Illuminated Crowd"). Sculpted by Franco-British artist Raymond Mason, this...
135 6 Rang, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, QC J0B 2E0, Canada
You haven't truly experienced Québec if you haven't had 'poutine.' It's the provincial road-side fast-food par excellence: french fries ("des frites") topped with fresh cheese-curds ("fromage en grains," or "squeakers" as they're known in some...
61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H5, Canada
Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century...
34 Rue St - Louis, Québec, QC G1R 4P3, Canada
Aux Anciens Canadiens in Upper Town is a venerable favorite among Québec City's restaurants. It opened in 1966 though the building it's in is almost three centuries older than that, having been built in 1676. It's easy to...
Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
Baie-Saint-Paul, QC, Canada
The little town of Baie-St.-Paul has been a haven along the north shore of the St. Lawrence since the 1670's, when the French began settling here. Today, just a couple of hours from Québec city by car, it's an artist's colony full of charming...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
