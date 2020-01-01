Quebec
Collected by Michael Aloysius Lerner
1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
310 Rue Saint-Roch, Québec, QC G1K 6S2, Canada
When I say that La Barberie is Québec’s coolest hangout I’m really not exaggerating. I promise! For starters, there is no food on the menu snacks (at least on the day I visited). This is actually not a bad thing because you can just bring your own...
49 Rue d'Auteuil, Québec, QC G1R 4C2, Canada
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
5300 Boulevard Sainte-Anne, Québec, QC G1C 1S1, Canada
Under 20 minutes by car from Québec City (or, if you are feeling ambitious, less than an hour by bike, with most of the ride on a well-maintained path), Chute-Montmorency (Montmorency Falls) is the area's most impressive natural wonder. If...
Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 5J5, Canada
Overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the Terrasse Dufferin (Dufferin Terrace) runs along the top of a cliff, some 200 feet above the Lower Town, and is presided over by the grande dame hotel Fairmont Le Château Frontenac. The terrace was...
179 Grande Allée Ouest, Québec, QC G1R 2H1, Canada
This sprawling museum is located in four buildings near Battlefields Park—the most recent of them, the Pierre Lassonde pavilion, opened in 2016 and was designed by starchitect Rem Koolhaas's OMA. The 25,000 works in its permanent collection...
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at. Naturally, this...
8 Rue Saint Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Occupying a 17th-century wharf and cannon battery alongside three other 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Québec’s Old Port, Auberge Saint-Antoine is a history buff’s dream. During the restoration and construction...
634 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P8, Canada
Located in Old Quebec City, Érico is part chocolate museum and part retail store. The museum part is small but interesting. Displays educate visitors on how cocoa is harvested, fermented, roasted, ground, and turned into chocolate. There are also...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
1044 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1R6, Canada
There's not much you can get for $1.50, but a baby ice cream cone at Canadian Maple Delights, or Les Délices de l'érable. I bought myself a scoop of the maple cookie flavor as a reward for wandering the narrow streets of the walled city. You'll...
61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H5, Canada
Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Atop Cap Diamant (Cape Diamond), at the city's highest point, the Citadelle overlooks Old Québec, the St. Lawrence River, and the Plains of Abraham. There have been defensive structures here as early as the French period—in fact, the location of...
4 Rue du Parloir, Québec, QC G1R 4M5, Canada
Perhaps the most picturesque street in Old Quebec, the Rue du Parloir is a tiny lane that connects the Convent of the Ursulines to the main Rue St Louis. As with most cities, come early in the morning or late in the afternoon to find the street...
When noting the most picturesque streets in Quebec City, it would be crazy to leave out the cobblestoned streets of the lower part of Vieux Quebec. Rue Sainte Pierre meanders close to the original harbor for the fort, and maintains many of the...
A stroll up the lovely Rue des Grisons on a sunny day will lead you directly to the Citadelle du Quebec, complete with the ruins of the old military structure and sweeping views over the Old City. You can even seen all the cruise ships that have...
27 Rue Couillard, Québec, QC G1R 3T4, Canada
Tucked quietly away from the main tourist sites, the small Epicerie de la rue Couillard offers beautiful breads and specialty meats, along with a great selection of regional cheeses --- altogether, a great one-stop-shop to grab everything you need...
52 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H4, Canada
Food of the Quebec region centers on game—bison, deer, and even rabbit. Braving the bus-loads of fall-leaf-seeking tourists, find a table on the terrace at Le Lapin Saute to enjoy the house-made charcuterie platter. Loaded down with braised duck...
17 Rue Saint-Stanislas, Québec, QC G1R 4G7, Canada
Plating in groups of three, Chef Stephane Roth pushes the limits of the gastronomic pleasures of the Quebec region with his series of highly curated tasting menus. Only open for dinner, and with a very small but gorgeous dining room, it's...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
The place to be right now and every February is Québec; specifically at the 60th Winter Carnaval de Québec. And if you're a fan of winter fun and ice buildings, this bit of info is for you. Bonhomme, the larger-than-life Carnaval mascot lives in...
73 Rue du Sault-au-Matelot, Québec, QC G1K 3Y9, Canada
With both a traditional bistro menu and a more innovative market menu, Echaude offers a diverse approach to Quebecois food in the picturesque lower portion of the old city. Focusing on sourcing their products as locally as possible, their tartares...
4624 Chemin Royal, Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC G0A 3W0, Canada
Given the strong French influence in Quebec City, it is imperative to find the 'perfect' croissant—crisp yet tender, buttery but not greasy, and layered with pockets of warm, fresh-from-the-oven air. Hidden away on the far east side of the Ile...
1110 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1S4, Canada
With much of northern Quebec covered by boreal forest (or Taiga, as otherwise known), chefs Jean-Luc Boulay (of Saint Amour fame) and the young Arnaud Marchand have built a truly seasonal, local restaurant highlighting the exceptional products of...
49 Rue Saint Louis, Québec, QC G1R 3Z2, Canada
Tucked up the hill from the famous Chateau, and only open for the past four months, La Buche is a new "downtown" take on the rural Quebecois cabane au sucre concept. Drawing deeply from the meat-heavy comfort food found in maple sugar camps, the...
While driving around Ile D'Orleans, it is easy to bypass the northern end of the island. With fewer public farms and tourist stops than the southern edge, the north is full of roaming cattle and sheep, and ducks. You will know you've arrived at La...
1868 Chemin Royal, Saint-Pierre, QC G0A 4E0, Canada
Ile d'Orléans is often dubbed the "Garden of Quebec City", and not without reason. The entire island is pretty much covered in farms, fields and delicious produce that would normally belong in a n epicurean's dreams. It's all real, though. Fresh...
