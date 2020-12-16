Punta mita
Marietas Islands, Mexico
We took a boat to the Marieta Islands off the coast of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, with a great tour company by the name of Punta Mita Expeditions. Terrific snorkeling and paddle boarding with really warm water. We saw all sorts of...
Delfines 9 y 10, 63734 Sayulita, Nay., Mexico
“La vie est belle” is a mantra for the Mignot sisters, who call themselves “Les Gazelles.” At Pacha Mama, they sell their own gypsy-inspired designs of Tahitian black-pearl jewelry, soft leather bags, and brightly embroidered caftans. Stop by...
Calle Revolucion 37, Zona Centro, 63734 Sayulita, Nay., Mexico
Along the busy stretch of Avenida Revolución, Sayulita Café is a sophisticated, unpretentious spot where chef-owner Miguel Muro turns out regional specialties such as molcajete azteca and mole. Nab a sidewalk table, start with a round of...
Snorkel with rays, dolphins and so many varieties of fish! Best snorkeling is in the Marietas - go out on the boat for the Marine Safari, grab a snorkel and fins and dive in!
Lote H-4, México 200 km 19.5, 63734 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico
Swim, surf, snorkel, fish, spa, golf, play.... in the beautiful setting of Punta Mita. Sip your favorite mango margarita by the pool as you watch the sun set slowly over the sea. Be as active as you wish, or use the time to rest and rejuvenate....
Av. Paseo de la Marina Sur, Marina Vallarta, 48450 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
Whale watching can be a spectacular experience anywhere, but in Puerto Vallarta, it's extra special. See humpback whales in their natural habitat, and perhaps, even birth their babies. Whale Watch Vallarta offers three different excursions, all...
