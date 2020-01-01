Puerto Rico Bday Festivities
Collected by Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
PR-165, Cataño, 00949, Puerto Rico
Traveling to Casa Bacardi was an adventure in itself, and if you're staying in San Juan a few days, it's worth the trip. It's a fun look at the company's history throughout the Caribbean and Miami. What you can expect, if you take the ferry: an...
When I first moved to the island, I joined a friend in the Old City for a tour and lesson on the history of Puerto Rico. When passing by this little section of town near Pigeon Park, my friend and native-turned-tour-guide said that this was the...
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, San Juan, 00918, Puerto Rico
Coco frios are sold on every corner during the high season (fall and winter) in Puerto Rico. Cold, fresh coconut water is the lifeblood of island living. Literally, if you were ever stranded on an island, you could sustain yourself on what's...
Campamento Piñones, Carolina, Loíza, Puerto Rico
Doña Olga* is a large kiosk in Piñones, from which the smell of fritters wafts all the way to the beach. I often find myself getting a large order of bacalaitos (round cod fritters), empanadillas (turnovers), alcapurrias (dough of plantains or...
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
Bolivia's street art scene is on the rise, and many artists use the art form to convey both political and social issues affecting the people of the region. In downtown Santa Cruz de la Sierra, an entire mural wall is completely devoted to ARTErias...
