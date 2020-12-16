Puerto Rico
Collected by Andrea Hudson
6 days, 5 nights.
72 Caleta de San Juan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans dance to lively rhythms like bomba, merengue, and salsa—whether at home, at a festival, or on the streets—and they’ll be ecstatic to teach you how. To honor Puerto Rico’s Spanish heritage, Rosa de Triana...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Dating to 1521, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista isn't justone of the oldest buildings in San Juan—it’s the second-oldest cathedral in all of the Americas. Go inside to see the tomb of Spanish explorer Ponce de León, who founded the first...
Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
This old city is one of my favorites. I love the character and the artsy atmosphere. It's like New Orleans, but Caribbean style. I was eating lunch outdoors one afternoon and heard the sweetest accordion music. At first, I thought it was coming...
316 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
When I first found this store, I was overwhelmed. This place holds so many treasures, you'll need several trips to look through everything. Franky's is one of the most popular thrift/vintage stores in Puerto Rico, and likely only one of a few. The...
262 Calle Sol, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Keep your eyes open for surprising street art like this tribute to Ricardo Alegria, a Puerto Rican known as the father of Modern Puerto Rican Archaeology. The inscription reads, "Ricardo Alegria, Remind me how a Puerto Rican, proud of his...
201 Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Shop for an authentic souvenir in Everything but Match, a store inspired by a T-shirt line designed by the owners' 6-year-old daughter. In this shop in Old San Juan, you'll find original art, accessories, and children's clothing made by local...
54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
End your day in Old San Juan with a pre-dinner stroll along the water, alongside the Old City Walls. It’s that time of day when everything seems to slow down, even the waters of the Caribbean Sea begin to ease into a glassy stillness -...
La Perla, San Juan, Puerto Rico
In the heart of El Viejo San Juan, the Plaza Colón (Columbus Plaza) is so much more than a place honoring an important piece of San Juan's history. Sure, snapping an Instagram photo in front of the bronze statue of Christopher Columbus, credited...
299 Avenida José de Diego, San Juan, 00909, Puerto Rico
Arts in Puerto Rico range from lavish recitals to paintings of humble local scenes. The Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in San Juan puts on various performances, including theater, concerts, ballet, and opera. The center itself is a work of art,...
San Juan, 00910, Puerto Rico
In order to relax and guarantee your kids have a blast, hit up a sandy beach with gentle surf. Reefs at Escambrón Beach and Playa Azul in the Balneario La Monserrate area of Luquillo keep the waters shallow and perfect for kids to swim in. As a...
