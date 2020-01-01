Where are you going?
Puerto Rico

Collected by Martyn Tipping
Catedral de San Juan Bautista

151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico

Dating to 1521, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista isn't justone of the oldest buildings in San Juan—it’s the second-oldest cathedral in all of the Americas. Go inside to see the tomb of Spanish explorer Ponce de León, who founded the first...

Street Art

262 Calle Sol, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Keep your eyes open for surprising street art like this tribute to Ricardo Alegria, a Puerto Rican known as the father of Modern Puerto Rican Archaeology. The inscription reads, "Ricardo Alegria, Remind me how a Puerto Rican, proud of his...
The Forts of Old San Juan, El Morro, and Fuerte San Cristobal 

501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
Old San Juan

151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Casa Bacardi

PR-165, Cataño, 00949, Puerto Rico
Traveling to Casa Bacardi was an adventure in itself, and if you're staying in San Juan a few days, it's worth the trip. It's a fun look at the company's history throughout the Caribbean and Miami. What you can expect, if you take the ferry: an...
Smallest House in Old San Juan

When I first moved to the island, I joined a friend in the Old City for a tour and lesson on the history of Puerto Rico. When passing by this little section of town near Pigeon Park, my friend and native-turned-tour-guide said that this was the...
Plaza del Quinto Centenario

Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
Sunny days should be cherished, and Puerto Rico offers plenty of them. Beaches are wonderful when you’re seeking to escape the heat, but Old San Juan will have you embracing the rays and feeling just as wild and free. The whole family will have a...
Cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis

Calle Cementerio, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
San Juan Cemetery lies on the coast adjacent to El Morro (San Juan's beloved fort) and nestled in the district La Perla, a rougher part of town. Its statues and tombs make it as beautiful as a New Orleans cemetery. Exiting El Morro, head down the...
Museum of Art of Puerto Rico

299 Avenida José de Diego, San Juan, 00909, Puerto Rico
Arts in Puerto Rico range from lavish recitals to paintings of humble local scenes. The Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in San Juan puts on various performances, including theater, concerts, ballet, and opera. The center itself is a work of art,...
Old City Walls, Paseo De La Princesa

54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
End your day in Old San Juan with a pre-dinner stroll along the water, alongside the Old City Walls. It’s that time of day when everything seems to slow down, even the waters of the Caribbean Sea begin to ease into a glassy stillness -...
La Factoria

148 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Feel instantly cool when you slip through the unmarked wooden doors and enter La Factoria. Garden lights hang from the graffiti-covered walls (designed to look artsy-shabby with a stylish restraint), seductive music plays, and the liquor bottles...
O:live Boutique Hotel

55 Cll Aguadilla, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Opened in 2012 in San Juan’s stylish Condado quarter, O:live Boutique Hotel has been touted as one of the best boutique hotels in the Americas. The owners dreamt up the idea for the 15-room property while honeymooning...
Mosquito Bay Beach

Mosquito Bay Beach, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
At Mosquito Bay Beach—also known as Starfish Beach—on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico, you'll find tons of colorful starfish. While the beach itself is small, it's still beautiful and perfect for a scenic walk. You won't get bored searching for sea...
Isla de Guilligan

María Antonia, Guánica 00647, Puerto Rico
La Isla de Guilligan (Gilligan's Island, though not the one from the television show) is a popular hangout for Puerto Rican locals. I myself am only home for several weeks a year and I still go once or twice every year. The island is sometimes...
Steps Beach

PR-413 Rincon Puerto Rico 00677, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
I suppose it's the currents (or lack thereof) around Puerto Rico that create the perfect environment for beachcombing. Once it reaches the safety of the coast, it hugs the shoreline and never leaves. Every beach in Rincon beckons with its...
Cafe Puerto Rico

208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Los Pinos

Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
For years, only the most adventurous travelers who happened off the highway and onto a local road in the town of Guavate discovered what was once a best-kept secret: Puerto Rico’s "Pork Highway." Los Pinos is one of many roadside stands,...
Caribe Hilton

1 Calle San Gerónimo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
With its cool tropical coconut and pineapple flavors, the piña colada is one of the most popular drinks on the island. Two equally charming San Juan restaurants claim to have conceived this concoction. The elegant and historic Caribe Hilton...
Cafe Manolin

251 Calle San Justo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
I've often taken the eight-minute stroll down the cobblestone streets lined with colorful houses from La Fortaleza (the governor's residence) for a simple lunch in the 60-year-old Cafe Manolin. When my family and I need a break from the sun...
Casa Cortés ChocoBar

210 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Cacao beans’ scientific name is theobrama cacao, which translates into “drink of the gods.” Casa Cortés in Old San Juan will truly please any god with its Cortés chocolate concoctions. This welcoming café...
Everything but Match Concept Store

201 Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Shop for an authentic souvenir in Everything but Match, a store inspired by a T-shirt line designed by the owners' 6-year-old daughter. In this shop in Old San Juan, you'll find original art, accessories, and children's clothing made by local...
Balneario El Escambrón

San Juan, 00910, Puerto Rico
In order to relax and guarantee your kids have a blast, hit up a sandy beach with gentle surf. Reefs at Escambrón Beach and Playa Azul in the Balneario La Monserrate area of Luquillo keep the waters shallow and perfect for kids to swim in. As a...
