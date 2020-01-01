puerto rico
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Ponce, Puerto Rico
The Pearl of the South got its nickname from the beautiful scenery and architecture in and around the city. Visitors can easily walk the streets of the historic center, taking in the red-and-black-striped Parque de Bombas, a former...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
1 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
Explore the first military structure built on the island and one of the oldest monuments in San Juan. Here at Casa Blanca, in the Ponce de Leon family's "white house," you can learn about the history of Puerto Rico's founding family.
Maricao, 00606, Puerto Rico
A beautiful drive through the mountainous west coast past the bayside city of Mayaguez opens up to windy roads lined with banana trees. Your destination is the coffee town of Maricao—a small, unassuming city that plays host to festivals, coffee...
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
Ensenada, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
The distinctive tree of Puerto Rico is the aptly named red flamboyan, also known as a royal poinciana. You can find these growing wild everywhere throughout the island during the wet season months, particularly in April in Rincon. The trees often...
202 Calle San José, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican plazas are laid-back gathering spaces where locals buy snacks, watch shows, play dominoes, and chat with friends. Take a seat on a bench to give your feet a break and soak up some of the everyday comings and goings. At the Plaza de...
This is a great place to spend a free day in Puerto Rico! There are many interpretative trails in this park, and all are free and open to the public. Some lead to caves, others lead to beautiful views. Take your pick! There are also many covered...
316 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
When I first found this store, I was overwhelmed. This place holds so many treasures, you'll need several trips to look through everything. Franky's is one of the most popular thrift/vintage stores in Puerto Rico, and likely only one of a few. The...
When I first moved to the island, I joined a friend in the Old City for a tour and lesson on the history of Puerto Rico. When passing by this little section of town near Pigeon Park, my friend and native-turned-tour-guide said that this was the...
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Old San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico
A piragua is shaved ice with syrup. Piragueros (the piragua vendors) and their colorful wooden pushcarts used to be ubiquitous in Puerto Rico many years ago. Now they're few and far between (usually found in town squares) and with the heat bearing...
